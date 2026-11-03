FERMENTALG: Accelerating growth in the 3rd quarter of 2026

Libourne, November 3, 2026 - Fermentalg, a creator of natural and sustainable Biosolutions derived from microorganisms for nutrition and health, announces an acceleration in sales in the 3rd quarter of 2026.

Pierre Josselin, Chief Executive Officer of Fermentalg, said: "At the start of autumn, we announced our ambition to accelerate in the fourth quarter, and we are pleased to announce today that this momentum is already visible in the third quarter of 2026.

The entire company is now focused on the levers needed to stay on course, from the scientific teams working every day to continuously expand our Biosolutions portfolio, to the marketing and sales teams focused on winning and retaining customers, and the industrial teams working to ensure that we can produce sufficient quantities as quickly as possible."

Sales up 41% in the 3rd quarter of 2026 and record sales over nine months

Fermentalg returned to growth in the 3rd quarter of 2026, with revenue of €2.9 million, up 41% compared with the same period in 2025.

In cumulative terms, revenue for the first nine months of the year exceeded the symbolic €10 million mark for the first time (€10.3 million), up 6% compared with the first nine months of 2025.

Performance continues to be driven by ΩRIGINSTM lipid sales in value-added segments

This growth was driven by the commercial success of the Ω RIGINSTM lipid range in high-value-added segments. Sales for the food supplements and infant nutrition sectors rose by 34% over the first 9 months and account for more than one-third of total sales (+5 points compared with 2025).

Conversely, sales to the aquaculture market, where Fermentalg positions itself based on opportunities, fell by nearly 60% at the end of September 2026.

Scaling up Galdieria BlueTM industrial production to meet demand

Fermentalg currently has the level of orders needed to aim for revenue of €5 M in the 4th quarter of 2026, representing significant growth compared with the same period in 2025 (€3.7 M).

However, achieving this potential revenue depends on delivering the first volume orders (several tonnes of ingredients) of its natural blue colorant, Galdieria BlueTM, by year-end. The Company and its industrial partner are therefore currently focused on ramping up industrial production to be able to meet this demand as soon as possible.

To date, the Company estimates that it can generate annual revenue of at least €14 M in 2026 (compared with €13.4 M in 2025).

Next publication: 2026 annual revenue,

on February 2, 2027 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg is a leading player in the development and production of sustainable Biosolutions derived from microorganisms. The company designs, produces and markets innovative ingredients for the human and animal nutrition markets, in keeping with the "One Health" principle. Committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Fermentalg helps improve human well-being, animal health and environmental conservation through natural, effective and responsible solutions.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. The company received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in support of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Media relations: Investor relations: ACTUS finance & communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

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