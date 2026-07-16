FERMENTALG: Revenue for the first half of 2026: EUR7.4 million // Growth in DHA sales in high value-added segments and first order of the natural blue colour

Libourne, July 16, 2026 - Fermentalg, a leading player in the development, production, and sale of sustainable biosolutions derived from microorganisms, presents its unaudited revenue for the first half of 2026.

Pierre Josselin, Chief Executive Officer of Fermentalg, states: "We have several positive signals at mid-year. First, sales of our Ω RIGINSTM[1] lipids range in higher value-added segments, the core of our strategy, are showing structural growth. Furthermore, additional opportunities for the second half are strengthening in lipids, with the rise in fish oil prices reopening the prospect of sales in aquaculture, and the launch of the commercialization of the EPA/DHA combination replicating the composition of fish oil. Finally, and above all, we are reaching a new decisive milestone in the launch of a second commercial platform with the first order of our natural blue colourant Galdieria BlueTM.

We now have a competitive and powerful industrial tool and a robust financial structure to seize these opportunities. We enter the second half with the determination to realize them. »

Growth in sales of ΩRIGINSTM lipids in high value-added segments

At the end of the first half of 2026, Fermentalg achieved revenue of €7.4 million, close to the level recorded in the first half of 2025 (€7.6 million), with a very different revenue structure:

Nearly 20% growth in sales of the ΩRIGINS TM lipid range in higher value-added segments (dietary supplements and infant nutrition), reaching a new half-year high close to €7 million;

lipid range in higher value-added segments (dietary supplements and infant nutrition), reaching a new half-year high close to €7 million; A strategic reduction in opportunistic sales dedicated to aquaculture (down 85% compared to H1 2025) until spring 2026, followed by a recent resurgence in attractiveness due to the significant increase in fish oil prices, opening opportunities for the second half of the year;

The start of sales of pre-commercial batches of new biosolutions, including EPA/DHA ΩRIGINSTM and Galdieria BlueTM.

First order of Galdieria BlueTM

Beyond lipid sales, Fermentalg is opening a new chapter in its commercial development with the first order of its natural blue dye Galdieria BlueTM, scheduled for delivery and revenue recognition in the second half of 2026.

Following the positive signal from public authorities (approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and favorable opinion from the European Food and Safety Authority (EFSA)), industrial players are now positioning themselves on this unique, scalable industrial solution to meet strong consumer demand for a rapid and sustainable substitution of synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, as well as the U.S. administration's stated intention to fully replace the synthetic blue dye (Blue One) by January 1st, 2028.

In this context, Fermentalg and its industrial partner Huvepharma are preparing to launch industrial-scale production of Galdieria BlueTM starting in the fall of 2026, with a planned ramp-up of volumes by the end of the year.

Confirmation of the 2026 commercial target

Supported by a structural increase in demand for sustainable and competitive biosolutions, a core lipid business that is steadily growing, and promising growth drivers gradually coming into play, Fermentalg confirms it expects a strong acceleration in revenue growth in the second half of 2026. This momentum should help move towards the target of €20 million in annual revenue.

Next publication: first half 2026 results,

October 6, 2026 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg is a leading player in the development and production of sustainable biosolutions derived from microorganisms. The company designs, produces, and commercializes innovative ingredients for the human and animal nutrition markets, adhering to the "One Health" principle. Committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Fermentalg contributes to improving human well-being, animal health, and environmental preservation through natural, effective, and responsible solutions.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. The company received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, supporting Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Relations with journalists: Relations with investors: ACTUS finance & communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

[1] The ΩRIGINS (omega origins) range from Fermentalg offers the highest natural concentration of omega-3s derived from microalgae on the market. For reference, the main omega-3s are ALA, DHA, and EPA

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