FERMENTALG: Success of the sales diversification strategy in the first quarter of 2026 and commercial launches of the new BioSolutions

Record turnover of €3.7 million in the first quarter of 2026;

42% growth in sales excluding aquaculture;

Significant rise in fish oil prices, opening up potential for growth in the second half of 2026;

Commercial launches of the ΩRIGINS EPA/DHA range and the natural blue colourant Galdieria Blue, with an expected commercial impact in the second half of 2026;

Confirmation of the ambition to achieve €20 million in turnover in 2026.

Libourne, 5 May 2026 - Fermentalg, a leading player in the development, production and sale of sustainable BioSolutions derived from microorganisms, presents its unaudited turnover for the first quarter of 2026 and provides an update on its latest commercial progress.

Record commercial activity driven by high-margin segments

Fermentalg achieved revenue of €3.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, a new high for the start of the year, with the previous record having been set in early 2025 (€3.6 million).

This commercial performance is all the more remarkable given that, as announced at the time of the publication of its 2025 annual results, the Company has temporarily shifted away from the aquaculture segment-which features high volumes but low margins-and which had accounted for more than one-quarter of revenue in the first quarter of 2025 (€1.0 million).

Consequently, sales of the lipid range (ΩRIGINS[1]) for the other, higher value-added segments (dietary supplements and infant nutrition) rose by 42% between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 (€3.7 million compared with €2.6 million).

Trends favouring the substitution of fish oils

Beyond the commercial performance at the start of the financial year, Fermentalg is seeing a growing number of signs pointing towards the increasing substitution of fish oil with BioSolutions.

Following a very difficult end to the 2024 financial year, during which fish oil prices fell by two-thirds, and a relative stabilisation in 2025, the first few months of 2026 have seen a significant rise in fish oil prices[2] . This trend is linked in particular to a drastic reduction in fishing quotas, lower yields and continued strong demand for products with a high concentration of omega-3.

BioSolutions' economic competitiveness is thus gradually being restored, facilitating the transition for food manufacturers, which could enable the Company to return to the aquaculture segment by the end of the year.

Promising prospects thanks to the launches of the ΩRIGINS EPA/DHA range and Galdieria Blue

It is against this structurally favourable backdrop that Fermentalg is preparing to launch its two major new innovations:

A new range of ΩRIGINS algal oil, rich in EPA/DHA, a genuine alternative to fish oils for easy substitution as a functional ingredient, thanks to its equivalent composition and nutritional profile;

The natural blue colourant Galdieria Blue, already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and which received a favourable opinion from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in March 2026, paving the way for marketing authorisation in Europe.

The technological development of these two breakthrough products has been completed and the first industrial batches have been produced and delivered to Fermentalg's commercial partners ahead of their upcoming market launches.

Confirmation of the 2026 commercial target

At the end of this first quarter and taking into account the launch schedules for the new BioSolutions, Fermentalg confirms that it anticipates a sharp acceleration in its growth in the second half of 2026, with the reaffirmed ambition of reaching €20 million in annual revenue.

Next publication: revenue for the first half of 2026,

16 July 2026 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg is a leading player in the development and production of sustainable BioSolutions derived from microorganisms. The company designs, produces and markets innovative ingredients for the human and animal nutrition markets, in line with the 'One Health' principle. Committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Fermentalg helps to improve human well-being, animal health and environmental conservation through natural, high-performance and responsible solutions.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. It has been awarded an 'Exemplary' rating (90/100) by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specialising in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in support of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Media relations: Investor relations: ACTUS finance & communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS Finance & Communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

[1] Fermentalg's ΩRIGINS (omega origins) range offers the highest natural concentration of omega-3s derived from microalgae on the market. As a reminder, the main omega-3s are ALA, DHA and EPA

[2] Source: ISTA Mielke GmbH

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