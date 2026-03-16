FERMENTALG: EFSA's favorable opinion on Fermentalg's Galdieria Blue colorant paves the way for its commercialization in Europe

Libourne, March 16, 2026, 11.00 AM CET - Fermentalg, a key player in microorganism-based BioSolutions, is pleased to announce that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has published its report on its natural blue colorant, concluding that "there are no safety concerns related to the use of Galdieria Blue extract as a food additive in the proposed uses and at the usual levels of use"[1]. These favorable results represent a major step towards the commercialization of Galdieria Blue in Europe.

A rigorous evaluation process securing the commercialization authorization

After a strict and rigorous review lasting more than five years, EFSA has published its final conclusions on Fermentalg's phycocyanin-rich extract from the microalgae Galdieria sulphuraria.

Hywel Griffiths, Scientific Director at Fermentalg, said: "The EFSA's positive feedback on the risk assessment perfectly illustrates Fermentalg's strengths and the quality of our R&D and regulatory teams who have contributed fully to the completion of this project. From strain selection to process development and production, and thanks in particular to the cutting-edge expertise of our analytical team, each step has provided the data needed to prove the efficacy and safety of this product."

The publication of the EFSA scientific opinion, which raises no safety concerns, is a major step towards the commercialization of this product in Europe.

The European Commission will now take up these positive conclusions and add the product to the list of food additives authorized in the European Union in the coming months.

For the record, the regulatory authorization in Europe, which will be formalised by the Commission, will extend the authorization obtained in May 2025 from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to market its bio-based blue dye on the US market, offering the agri-food industry an alternative to the synthetic blue dye Blue Brilliant #1.

Furthermore, the decision by the US administration and the forthcoming decision by the European Commission are positive signs and increase the likelihood of obtaining new marketing authorizations in other geographical areas, in order to meet the expectations of major international agri-food groups aiming for global deployment, primarily in Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

Regulatory approvals come at a favorable market time

Galdieria Blue, the first natural blue pigment produced by precision fermentation, is an alternative to the synthetic blue No. 1 currently on the market. As concerns about synthetic dyes intensify and several countries, including the United States, prepare to remove them from the food production chain, the product developed by Fermentalg has everything it needs to become an essential alternative.

Beyond food coloring applications that have already undergone pre-marketing testing, and for which a marketing agreement is currently being negotiated with its partner Givaudan, Fermentalg is working on developing applications with other partners in the dietary supplement, cosmetics, and dermo-cosmetics markets.

Thanks to investments made in recent months by Huvepharma, Fermentalg's industrial partner and main shareholder, industrial production of Galdieria Blue is now starting up at one of the group's sites.

A new milestone in the execution of Fermentalg's strategic plan

The upcoming opening of the European market of 450 million consumers to the natural blue colorant Galdieria Blue extends the geographical coverage of Fermentalg's second technology platform and will accelerate the commercial deployment of products derived from the Galdieria sulphuraria strain.

"This upcoming authorization of Galdieria Blue in Europe, combined with the start of its industrial production and commercialization in the U.S., confirms Fermentalg's ability to manage innovative projects from the laboratory to industrial scale and commercialization, meeting the demand for bio-based products for food and health. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the teams at Fermentalg for their commitment and perseverance in bringing this project to fruition," said Pierre Josselin, CEO of Fermentalg.

Next publication: 2025 results,

April 2, 2026 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg develops BioSolutions from aquatic microorganisms that meet sustainable development objectives, combining economic, social, and environmental performance for all its stakeholders. Fermentalg is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to a more sustainable economy by harnessing the potential of microalgae for natural solutions with a positive impact on overall health: that of plants, animals, humans, and the planet. Functional lipids and the production of functional proteins (antioxidants, colorants) constitute the company's current and future offering.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME equity savings plan). It has been awarded an Exemplary rating (90/100) by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Media relations: Investor relations: ACTUS finance & communication

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

fermentalg@actus.fr

[1] Wiley Online Library (WOL)

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