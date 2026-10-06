Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights September 2026 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,909,200

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights August 2026 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 76,792,337 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 73,988,694

(1) Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Financial agenda

10.14.2026: Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at June 30, 2026. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

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Contacts:

Gecina

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Godefroy DAUBIN

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 14

godefroydaubin@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr