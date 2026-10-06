

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has highlighted concerns about cannabis use among older adults in the U.S.



Published in the journal Addiction, the study examined cannabis use among adults aged 65 and older. Researchers analyzed data from 21,189 people who participated in the 2021-2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.



The analysis showed that an estimated 8.9% of US adults aged 65 and above had used cannabis in the previous 12 months. Of these users, 11.4% met the criteria for cannabis use disorder (CUD), a condition characterized by cannabis consumption that causes difficulties in everyday life.



The frequency of cannabis consumption was an important factor associated with the disorder. Older adults who used cannabis on at least 300 days during the year were nearly four times more likely to meet the criteria for CUD than those who consumed it less frequently.



The researchers found that CUD was more common among older adults who had experienced mental health problems in the previous year, used tobacco or consumed drugs other than cannabis.



Among those with CUD, symptoms varied in severity. Mild cases accounted for 76% of the total, while 20.1% were classified as moderate and 3.9% as severe. Cravings were reported by 67.5% of participants with the disorder.



The most frequently reported symptom was spending considerable time obtaining or using cannabis and recovering from its effects, which affected 74.4% of those with CUD. Another 48.3% experienced tolerance, a condition in which increasing amounts of a substance may be needed to achieve the same effect.



Smoking was the most popular method of cannabis consumption among older adults, reported by 65.8% of those who had used it in the past year. Meanwhile, 40.5% consumed cannabis through food or drinks, and 15.4% reported vaping. The survey also found that 19.9% of older cannabis users said a doctor had recommended some or all of their cannabis use.



The findings underline the importance of discussing cannabis consumption during routine medical appointments, particularly for older people who use it frequently or have other health concerns.



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