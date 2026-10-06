

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking global markets, as oil prices fell and bond yields dropped.



The benchmark SMI advanced to 13,903.62 around mid-morning and stayed well above the flat line right till the end, finishing at 13,788.93, gaining 85.40 points or 0.62%.



Amrize climbed 1.7%. Kuehne + Nagel, Holcim and UBS Group gained 1.3%-1.5%. Swiss Re, Straumann Holding, ABB and Nestle moved up 1%-1.2%.



Partners Group, Logitech International, Givaudan, Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis and Zurich Insurance also moved notably higher.



Swisscom drifted down 2.2%. VAT Group ended 1.6% down, and Julius Baer closed lower by 1%. Alcon, SGS and Sandoz Group also ended weak.



Data released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in September.



The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3% in September, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8%.



There were 140,480 unemployed people in September compared to 141,544 in the prior month. A year ago, it was 133,233.



The youth unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 dropped to 3.3% from 3.4% in the prior month.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.1% in September, unchanged since August.



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