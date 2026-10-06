Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Global Receivables Management Inc. (TSXV: GRMI) (OTCQB: GRMIF) ("GRM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's name change to "Global Receivables Management Inc." and trading symbol change to "GRMI" took effect today and commenced trading under its new name and stock symbol at market open on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ezra Chang, MBA, P.Eng. as Vice President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets, effective October 6, 2026. Mr. Chang will lead the Company's mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investor strategy as GRM scales its AI-enabled receivables management platform.

"We are delighted to welcome Ezra to the GRM leadership team. His track record of structuring financings and M&A transactions, combined with his technology-forward approach to deal execution, makes him an ideal fit as we execute on our growth strategy under our new name and symbol." said Gordon Reykdal, Senior Advisor of the Company.

"I am excited to join GRM at such an important time for the Company. I look forward to working with the team and our shareholders to pursue accretive acquisitions and broaden the Company's access to capital." said Mr. Chang.

About Ezra Chang

Ezra Chang, MBA, P.Eng., is a mechanical engineer turned investment banker with 25 plus years of experience in technology and high-growth finance. He has structured more than $1 billion in financings and M&A advisory mandates, and most recently led corporate development at Synteq Digital, where he closed its first acquisition of HPC/AI compute assets. An early adopter of AI in deal execution, he brings a technology-forward approach to sourcing, diligence and investor engagement. He holds a BASc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Ivey Business School, and is a licensed P.Eng.

About Global Receivables Management Inc.

Global Receivables Management Inc. is a pure-play tech-enabled platform company, providing fee-for-service receivables management and debt collection services across Canada and the United Kingdom. First established in 1975, the Company has a workforce of over 700 professionals operating across Canada and the United Kingdom that is in the early stages of deploying AI across its operations to improve efficiency.

The Company's global receivables management platform operating under BPO, EPFS, CCS, ACT, GCS, and Groupe Solution helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves, the Company is committed to responsible receivables management that puts the customer at the heart of the process delivering optimal outcomes for clients while treating consumers with dignity and affordability.

For more information visit: www.globalreceivablesmanagement.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated change of the Company's trading symbol on the OTCQB to "GRMIF"; and the future business, plans and strategy of the Company, including the anticipated role, and the Company's ability to pursue acquisitions, raise capital and scale its platform. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the change of trading symbol may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, or may be delayed; the availability of the trading symbol "GRMIF" on the OTCQB; market conditions; the Company's ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms or at all; operational performance; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317709