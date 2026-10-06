Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Epic Gold Corp. (CSE: EPG) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 6341) ("Epic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing technical review, target generation and field activities at the Hawkins Project in northwestern Ontario.

The Hawkins Project comprises 1,266 mineral claims covering approximately 26,803 hectares within the underexplored Kabinakagami Greenstone Belt. Historical exploration identified significant gold and base metal mineralization across the property; however, individual occurrences were largely explored in isolation.

Epic's integration of historical work and recent field results is providing a broader picture. The Company's work indicates that multiple mineralized occurrences may form part of a larger district-scale gold and base metal system, rather than representing isolated showings (Figure 1).

Across the currently identified 15-kilometre mineralized corridor, Epic has defined multiple priority target areas and is using this broader geological framework to evaluate extensions to known mineralization, identify new discoveries and prioritize targets for drilling. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. has been engaged to update the Mineral Resource Estimate for the McKinnon Gold Zone, providing a parallel path to evaluate resource expansion alongside continued exploration.

Highlights

Goldfields: Channel CH-26-001 returned 9.42 g/t Au over 11.0 metres, including 32.5 g/t Au over 1.0 metre and 64.7 g/t Au over 1.0 metre.

New High-Grade Mineralization: Grab samples returned up to 72.1 g/t Au from a 15 m-wide mineralized tonalite outcrop approximately 300 m east of all historical McKinnon drilling.

McKinnon Resource: Historical inferred resource of 328,800 oz Au @ 1.65 g/t Au*, with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. engaged to complete an updated NI 43-101 MRE that is targeted for November 2026.

Permitting: Early Exploration Permit approved, positioning Epic to advance Phase I diamond drilling across priority Hawkins targets

"The more work we do at Hawkins, the more it appears we may be dealing with a large mineralized system rather than a collection of isolated showings," said Mark Richardson, Vice President of Exploration. "Historical exploration successfully identified numerous mineralized occurrences, but much of the work was completed before the benefit of modern geological modelling, high-resolution datasets, and a district-scale understanding of the property."

The Kabinakagami Greenstone Belt remains one of the least systematically explored Archean greenstone belts in Ontario. Despite a long history of prospecting, trenching, drilling, and geophysical surveys, much of the Hawkins Project has not been evaluated using modern exploration models, integrated GIS compilation, or district-scale structural interpretation.

Figure 1. The currently identified 15-kilometre mineralized corridor represents only a portion of a broader district-scale structural system that extends for approximately 60 kilometres across the Hawkins Property and remains largely untested by modern exploration.

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Summer exploration work

Epic completed five weeks of prospecting, geological mapping, rock and channel sampling, and target evaluation across the Debroy, Goldfields, Johnstone-Barnes, McKinnon, and Fold-nose target areas. Initial assay results have confirmed high-grade surface mineralization at Debroy and Goldfields, validating historical results and advancing multiple priority targets toward drill testing (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Hawkins East Corridor showing the 2.35 km historically untested trend from West-Debroy to Seaview, including 2026 grab samples grading 65.0 g/t Au and 72.1 g/t Au.

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Channel CH-26-001 was completed across a mineralized exposure at the Goldfields target to evaluate the continuity of gold mineralization exposed at surface. The channel was cut perpendicular to the dominant structural fabric across an approximately 11 m exposure and returned 9.42 g/t Au over 11.0 metres, confirming the presence of high-grade gold mineralization within the Goldfields system. True widths are currently unknown.

Channel Sample Results - CH-26-001

Channel Sample No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) CH-26-001 D00351151 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.01 D00351152 1.0 2.0 1.0 32.5 D00351153 2.0 3.0 1.0 2.82 D00351154 3.0 4.0 1.0 2.45 D00351155 4.0 5.0 1.0 0.45 D00351156 5.0 6.0 1.0 0.17 D00351157 6.0 7.0 1.0 0.14 D00351158 7.0 8.0 1.0 0.05 D00351159 8.0 9.0 1.0 0.14 D00351161 9.0 10.0 1.0 64.70 D00351162 10.0 11.0 1.0 0.17

Channel Information

Channel Start UTM (E, N) End UTM (E, N) Total Length CH-26-001 706217, 5428009 706222, 5428019 11.0 m

Coordinates are NAD83 / UTM Zone 16N.

Initial grab sampling identified several new high-grade occurrences at Goldfields and West Debroy, including assays of up to 72.1 g/t Au. These samples were collected from well-exposed bedrock and will be followed up through additional mapping, channel sampling and drilling (Figure 3).

Significant grab samples

Sample Easting (m) Northing (m) Sample Type Lithology Au (g/t) D00351117 719466 5430182 Outcrop Quartz vein; qtz-py-cpy 72.10 D00351203 717012 5430162 Outcrop Quartz vein 65.00 D00351002 706217 5428012 Outcrop Mineralized mafic volcanic 61.20 D00351250 713668 5430072 Outcrop Quartz vein / tonalite; ~10% qtz-py 16.35 D00351224 716196 5430358 Outcrop Altered zone; silica-mica-pyrite-chert 6.98 D00351055 715255 5430124 Outcrop Quartz vein 6.61 D00351222 716235 5430330 Outcrop Quartz vein; qtz-py-cpy 4.79 D00351054 715254 5430124 Outcrop Amphibolite 3.73 D00351076 706223 5428012 Outcrop Mafic volcanic 3.09 D00351077 706230.2 5428020 Outcrop Mafic volcanic 3.06 D00351064 716898 5430142 Subcrop float grab Tonalite 2.79 D00351277 713414 5430001 Outcrop Quartz vein in tonalite 2.69 D00352764 717014 5430162 Outcrop Quartz vein / tonalite 2.57 D00351122 713698.5 5430071 Subcrop float grab Mineralized tonalite; ~20% qtz-py-silica 2.10 D00352515 706205 5428014 Outcrop Mafic tuff 1.43 D00351051 714904 5430111 Outcrop Tonalite 1.36 D00352536 714916 5430210 Outcrop Quartz vein 1.26 D00352517 706222 5428023 Outcrop Mafic tuff 1.17 D00351257 718934 5430193 Subcrop float grab Quartz vein 1.04

Coordinates are NAD83 / UTM Zone 16N.

Figure 3. Approximately 15 m-wide exposed tonalite outcrop approximately 300 m east of all historical drilling of McKinnon. The outcrop exhibits strong foliation, quartz veining, and localized sulphide mineralization, from which initial grab samples returned 65.0 g/t Au.

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Next Steps

The Company's 2026 exploration program continues to integrate current and historical work to refine the geological model and prioritize drill targets across the Hawkins Project.

McKinnon Resource Update: Advance work toward an updated MRE for the McKinnon Gold Zone, incorporating the Company's ongoing review and validation of historical data. Follow-up Exploration: Additional mapping, prospecting and channel sampling across priority target areas. Goldfields and Debroy-McKinnon: Evaluate the continuity and extent of recently identified high-grade mineralization. Target Generation: Integrate pending assay results and new geological information into the district-scale exploration model. Diamond Drilling: Advance priority targets toward Phase I drill testing, with a focus on testing extensions to known mineralization and new discovery opportunities.

Permitting

Epic has received approval for its Early Exploration Permit for the Hawkins Project, authorizing planned mechanized drilling and associated exploration activities. With the permit now in place, the Company is advancing priority targets at McKinnon, Debroy and Goldfields toward Phase I diamond drilling.

Updated MRE

Since completion of the 2020 NI 43-101 Technical Report, a total of 40 additional drill holes totaling 13,145 metres have been completed at the McKinnon Deposit. This drilling will be incorporated into the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, together with updated geological modelling and an evaluation of lower cut-off grades, significantly expanding the drill database and allowing the deposit to be assessed under a broader range of resource parameters. The Company expects delivery of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate by November 2026.

Epic Appoints Mark Richardson as Vice President, Exploration

In conjunction with the advancement of its exploration portfolio, Epic is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark W. Richardson, M.Sc., P.Geo., as Vice President, Exploration.

Mr. Richardson has more than a decade of mineral exploration experience across Canada and has played a leading role in advancing the Company's technical and exploration initiatives. Throughout his career, he has managed and executed exploration programs focused on gold, uranium and base metals.

As Vice President, Exploration, Mr. Richardson will lead Epic's exploration strategy and oversee the Company's geological and technical programs, with a focus on advancing its portfolio from discovery through resource growth.

Rod Husband, President and CEO, commented:

"Mark has made a significant impact at Hawkins in a very short period. His ability to understand the geological story, integrate historical and new data, and translate that work into high-priority exploration targets has helped reshape our understanding of the project's district-scale potential. We are very pleased to have Mark take on the role of Vice President, Exploration as we continue to advance Hawkins and the broader Epic portfolio."

Exploration Thesis

The Company's exploration thesis is that the known mineralization at Hawkins represents part of a larger, continuous mineralized system with potential to extend beyond the limits of the historical McKinnon resource, while additional gold and base metal occurrences across the property may represent components of a broader district-scale system.

Recent surface sampling has identified higher-grade gold mineralization to the east of McKinnon, suggesting the tenor of gold may vary along the system. Together with the geological and structural continuity observed across Hawkins, these results are being used to evaluate resource expansion, higher-grade targets and new discoveries across the broader mineralized system.

Detailed geological and Micro-XRF observations supporting this interpretation are provided in Appendix - Figure 1.

Priority Target Areas

Target Area Key Highlights Opportunity Next Steps McKinnon Gold Zone Historical inferred resource of 328,800 oz Au @ 1.65 g/t Au (2020 historical estimate). Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, with IP anomalies extending beyond existing drilling. Resource expansion along strike and at depth. Update historical MRE and diamond drilling. Debroy-Seaview Seven parallel gold-bearing quartz veins across a 120 m-wide corridor. Historical channel samples up to 171.4 g/t Au over 1.2 m. New 2026 mineralized outcrop between Debroy and McKinnon returned up to 65.0 g/t Au. Test continuity along the Debroy-McKinnon corridor. Follow-up mapping, channel sampling and Phase I drilling. Goldfields 2026 channel sampling returned 9.42 g/t Au over 11.0 m, confirming high-grade gold mineralization at surface. High-grade target within a corridor largely untested by modern drilling. Phase I drilling. Johnstone-Barnes Historical trenching returned 8.23 g/t Au over 10.7 m. Advance a significant gold-bearing trend with limited modern exploration. Confirm historical mineralization and define drill targets. Baltic Trenches Historical sulphide-bearing horizons, gold mineralization and favourable structural geology. Evaluate potential extension of the broader mineralized trend. Mapping, sampling and target evaluation.

*McKinnon Historical MRE

The McKinnon Gold Zone hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 6.2 million tonnes grading 1.65 g/t Au, containing 328,800 ounces of gold, as disclosed in the "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Hawkins Gold Project" prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. for E2Gold Inc., effective September 10, 2020.

The historical estimate is considered historical in nature under NI 43-101. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating it as current. The historical estimate should not be relied upon as current.

Sampling and QA/QC

The high-grade results are from selective grab samples and are not necessarily representative of average grade or continuity. Follow-up chip, channel and grab sampling did not consistently reproduce the highest grades but returned anomalous gold values that support continued exploration.

Approximately 465 surface samples were collected in 2026 (Appendix B), with anomalous gold appearing to cluster near interpreted NNW-trending structures intersecting the Puskuta Deformation Zone. These areas remain priority targets for follow-up mapping, sampling and drilling.

Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23/Au-AA24), with over-limit samples re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21).

The Company intends to undertake additional verification work in areas returning high-grade gold, including systematic resampling and/or channel sampling where suitable exposure is available. The variability between selective grab samples and more systematic sampling is being evaluated as part of the ongoing geological interpretation.

Figure 4. Distribution of 2026 Hawkins surface samples, showing anomalous gold clustering near interpreted NNW-trending structures intersecting the Puskuta Deformation Zone. These areas remain priority targets for follow-up mapping, sampling and drilling.

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Epic Gold Corp.

Epic Gold Corp is a Canadian gold exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Led by an experienced team, the Company is focused on value creation through discovery and strategic transactions.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding exploration plans, pending assay results, target generation, geological interpretation, potential drill testing, potential resource updates, and the potential for the Hawkins Project to host a broader district-scale mineralized system. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration risk, assay delays, commodity price volatility, financing risk, permitting and regulatory matters, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Appendix - Figure 1

Examples of deformation, sulphide mineralization, and gold mineralization observed at the Hawkins Project. (A) Folded volcanic-sedimentary rocks containing exhalative horizons and quartz-sulphide veining. (B) Micro-XRF elemental map of a sulphide-bearing sample. (C) Sheared and altered mafic volcanic rocks with localized sulphide mineralization. (D) Quartz-sulphide vein. (E) Micro-XRF elemental map showing sulphide mineralization and associated gold. (F) Gold elemental map highlighting fine-grained gold. (G) Detailed Micro-XRF image showing gold associated with sulphide minerals.

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Appendix - B

Sample ID Easting (UTM 16N) Northing (UTM 16N) Au (g/t) Au Method 183500 706075 5427863 <0.01 Au-AA24 183501 706125 5427863 0.01 Au-AA24 183502 712607 5430187 <0.01 Au-AA24 183503 712587 5430215 <0.01 Au-AA24 183504 712579 5430222 <0.01 Au-AA24 183505 712581 5430221 <0.01 Au-AA24 183506 712605 5430233 <0.01 Au-AA24 183507 712495 5430330 0.01 Au-AA24 183508 712484 5430192 0.01 Au-AA24 183509 712584 5429996 0.01 Au-AA24 183510 712582 5429958 0.41 Au-AA24 183511 712583 5429958 0.05 Au-AA24 183512 712581 5429962 0.01 Au-AA24 183513 710865 5429363 0.14 Au-AA24 183514 710859 5429361 <0.01 Au-AA24 183515 710849 5429366 <0.01 Au-AA24 183516 706075 5427839 <0.01 Au-AA24 183517 712174 5429767 <0.01 Au-AA24 183518 712174 5429763 0.01 Au-AA24 183519 712472 5429711 <0.01 Au-AA24 183520 712214 5429653 <0.01 Au-AA24 183521 712217 5429657 <0.01 Au-AA24 183522 712258 5429504 <0.01 Au-AA24 183523 708918 5429023 <0.01 Au-AA24 183524 708998 5429079 <0.01 Au-AA24 183525 709042 5429028 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00351001 706210 5428035 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351002 706218 5428012 61.20 Au-GRA21 D00351003 714803 5430104 0.13 Au-AA23 D00351004 714803 5430104 0.16 Au-AA23 D00351005 714791 5430104 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351013 719617 5430327 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351014 719579 5430122 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351015 719578 5430124 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351016 719599 5430110 0.07 Au-AA23 D00351017 719598 5430110 0.11 Au-AA23 D00351018 719604 5430118 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351019 719612 5430138 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351021 719647 5430136 0.04 Au-AA23 D00351022 719943 5430246 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351023 719944 5430242 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351024 719965 5430207 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351025 719967 5430225 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351026 720000 5430271 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351027 720120 5430320 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351028 708483 5426267 0.04 Au-AA23 D00351029 708480 5426262 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351030 708481 5426268 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351031 708476 5426251 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351032 708547 5426211 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351033 724488 5428652 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351034 724488 5428653 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351035 724456 5428618 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351036 724441 5428610 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351037 724458 5428591 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351038 718777 5430145 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351039 718813 5430275 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351041 718918 5430278 0.23 Au-AA23 D00351042 718927 5430297 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351043 718973 5430252 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351044 718990 5430255 0.79 Au-AA23 D00351045 718990 5430255 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351046 719037 5430236 0.11 Au-AA23 D00351047 719036 5430237 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351048 719051 5430280 0.31 Au-AA23 D00351049 719055 5430275 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351050 719145 5430160 0.06 Au-AA23 D00351051 714904 5430111 1.36 Au-AA23 D00351052 715074 5430298 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351053 715082 5430194 0.22 Au-AA23 D00351054 715255 5430124 3.73 Au-AA23 D00351055 715255 5430124 6.61 Au-AA23 D00351056 716724 5430304 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351057 716757 5430256 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351058 716772 5430325 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351059 716787 5430324 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351061 716787 5430324 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351062 716803 5430173 0.05 Au-AA23 D00351063 716833 5430153 0.15 Au-AA23 D00351064 716898 5430142 2.79 Au-AA23 D00351065 716898 5430151 0.08 Au-AA23 D00351066 716897 5430161 0.05 Au-AA23 D00351067 708537 5426376 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351068 708342 5426249 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351069 708193 5426162 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351070 708155 5426185 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351071 708045 5426076 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351072 708115 5426056 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351073 706510 5427712 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351074 706463 5427721 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351075 706213 5428001 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351076 706224 5428012 3.09 Au-AA23 D00351077 706230 5428020 3.06 Au-AA23 D00351078 706212 5428016 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351079 706205 5428008 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351081 706205 5428009 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351082 706200 5427996 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351083 706190 5428049 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351084 706177 5428058 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351085 706141 5427947 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351086 706262 5428107 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351087 706159 5428115 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351088 704583 5426379 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351089 704580 5426378 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351090 704583 5426372 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351091 704691 5426306 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351092 704682 5426305 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351093 705689 5426240 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351094 705688 5426239 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351095 706881 5429321 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351096 706968 5429987 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351097 706782 5429953 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351098 706457 5429890 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351099 706116 5429929 0.06 Au-AA23 D00351101 719609 5430315 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351102 706244 5428007 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351103 706270 5428028 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351104 706282 5428119 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351105 706258 5428202 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351106 706164 5428249 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351107 706404 5428305 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351108 706875 5428531 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351109 706708 5427641 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351110 706478 5427803 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351111 706448 5427711 0.04 Au-AA23 D00351112 719016 5429985 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351113 719014 5429985 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351114 719438 5430140 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351115 719460 5430186 0.09 Au-AA23 D00351116 719455 5430187 0.09 Au-AA23 D00351117 719466 5430182 72.10 Au-GRA21 D00351118 719467 5430182 0.13 Au-AA23 D00351119 719468 5430180 0.62 Au-AA23 D00351121 719061 5430198 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351122 713699 5430071 2.10 Au-AA23 D00351123 713733 5430131 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351124 713746 5430184 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351125 723202 5430712 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351126 723182 5430345 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351127 723303 5430414 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351128 723354 5430413 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351129 723354 5430413 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351130 707423 5424998 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351131 707421 5425005 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351132 707422 5425006 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351133 707420 5425008 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351134 707420 5425006 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351135 707490 5425114 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351136 707491 5425117 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351137 707558 5425015 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351138 707605 5424738 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351139 712595 5429964 0.07 Au-AA23 D00351141 712573 5429977 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351142 712549 5429971 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351143 712493 5429947 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351144 712669 5430305 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351145 712669 5430293 0.27 Au-AA23 D00351146 712667 5430294 0.29 Au-AA23 D00351147 712664 5430292 0.15 Au-AA23 D00351148 712678 5430309 0.31 Au-AA23 D00351149 712678 5430309 0.04 Au-AA23 D00351150 712660 5430289 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351151 706218 5428009 0.10 Au-AA23 D00351152 706218 5428007 32.50 Au-GRA21 D00351153 706219 5428009 2.82 Au-AA23 D00351154 706220 5428009 2.45 Au-AA23 D00351155 706218 5428012 0.45 Au-AA23 D00351156 706217 5428009 0.12 Au-AA23 D00351157 706215 5428010 0.14 Au-AA23 D00351158 706216 5428004 0.05 Au-AA23 D00351159 706217 5428009 0.14 Au-AA23 D00351161 706215 5428002 64.70 Au-GRA21 D00351162 706213 5428000 0.17 Au-AA23 D00351163 711583 5429558 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351164 719175 5430208 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351165 708489 5426606 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351166 708506 5426628 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351167 708520 5426461 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351168 708560 5426447 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351169 708544 5426408 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351170 708416 5425908 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351171 708460 5425910 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351172 708490 5425890 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351173 714803 5430096 0.07 Au-AA23 D00351174 714723 5430218 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351175 714644 5430192 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351176 714573 5430257 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351177 714573 5430258 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351178 714265 5430106 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351179 714264 5430090 0.19 Au-AA23 D00351181 720025 5431359 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351182 719912 5431222 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351183 721485 5431337 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351184 721482 5431333 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351185 721872 5431356 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351186 716184 5430578 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351187 716186 5430516 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351188 716184 5430513 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351189 716013 5430302 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351190 715888 5430278 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351191 715899 5430276 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351192 706273 5427103 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351193 706266 5427100 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351194 706082 5427436 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351195 707210 5427580 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351196 707210 5427580 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351197 706329 5426396 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351198 706329 5426390 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351199 706322 5426406 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351201 717003 5430182 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351202 717001 5430175 0.10 Au-AA23 D00351203 717013 5430162 65.00 Au-GRA21 D00351204 717097 5430171 0.15 Au-AA23 D00351205 717098 5430168 0.26 Au-AA23 D00351206 717523 5430163 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351207 717522 5430162 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351208 717502 5430124 0.07 Au-AA23 D00351209 717501 5430119 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351210 717505 5430133 0.22 Au-AA23 D00351211 717522 5430183 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351212 717526 5430178 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351213 717539 5430216 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351214 717541 5430214 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351215 717542 5430215 0.17 Au-AA23 D00351216 717532 5430218 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351217 716202 5430235 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351218 716183 5430245 0.12 Au-AA23 D00351219 716187 5430248 0.04 Au-AA23 D00351221 716188 5430248 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351222 716235 5430330 4.79 Au-AA23 D00351223 716198 5430358 0.34 Au-AA23 D00351224 716196 5430358 6.98 Au-AA23 D00351225 716151 5430219 0.05 Au-AA23 D00351226 723978 5430193 0.05 Au-AA23 D00351227 723482 5430193 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351228 723181 5430194 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351229 723258 5430417 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351230 723261 5430417 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351231 718854 5430129 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351232 718868 5430126 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351233 718896 5430128 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351234 718972 5430116 0.23 Au-AA23 D00351235 719005 5430133 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351236 719004 5430123 0.19 Au-AA23 D00351237 719115 5430160 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351238 719137 5430121 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351239 708920 5426447 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351241 709780 5425620 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351242 709834 5425658 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351243 709886 5425610 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351244 709886 5425609 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351245 709377 5425966 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351246 713812 5429714 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351247 713699 5430012 0.33 Au-AA23 D00351248 713698 5430014 0.08 Au-AA23 D00351249 713670 5430077 0.45 Au-AA23 D00351250 713668 5430072 16.35 Au-GRA21 D00351251 725480 5429415 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351252 725546 5429299 0.84 Au-AA23 D00351253 725593 5429292 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351254 726817 5430243 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351255 726837 5430297 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351256 718825 5430187 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351257 718935 5430193 1.04 Au-AA23 D00351258 718934 5430193 0.22 Au-AA23 D00351259 718933 5430193 0.04 Au-AA23 D00351261 718936 5430190 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351262 718950 5430192 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351263 718974 5430205 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351264 719020 5430201 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351265 719034 5430203 0.15 Au-AA23 D00351266 719063 5430198 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351267 719206 5430136 0.06 Au-AA23 D00351268 719205 5430137 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351269 713344 5430197 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351270 713407 5430064 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351271 713399 5430066 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351272 713406 5430052 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351273 713409 5430044 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351274 713410 5430009 0.38 Au-AA23 D00351275 713412 5430009 0.15 Au-AA23 D00351276 713413 5430010 0.15 Au-AA23 D00351277 713414 5430001 2.69 Au-AA23 D00351278 713194 5429962 0.28 Au-AA23 D00351279 713216 5429957 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351281 713248 5429978 0.07 Au-AA23 D00351282 713246 5429976 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351283 713245 5429969 0.05 Au-AA23 D00351284 713115 5429971 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351285 713030 5429967 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351286 717208 5430251 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351287 717170 5430329 0.24 Au-AA23 D00351288 717174 5430332 0.21 Au-AA23 D00351289 717176 5430333 0.32 Au-AA23 D00351290 717197 5430339 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351291 716956 5430428 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351292 716380 5430259 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351293 716336 5430216 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351294 716248 5430211 0.09 Au-AA23 D00351295 716125 5430294 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351296 716234 5430445 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351297 716243 5430454 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351298 715992 5430934 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351299 715010 5430973 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351301 715814 5430802 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351302 711832 5430412 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351303 711832 5430404 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351351 712661 5430287 0.03 Au-AA23 D00351352 712660 5430287 0.02 Au-AA23 D00351353 712659 5430295 0.06 Au-AA23 D00351354 707791 5426852 0.01 Au-AA23 D00351355 707275 5425928 <0.01 Au-AA23 D00351356 707256 5425898 0.01 Au-AA23 D00352504 712594 5430190 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352505 709863 5429086 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352506 709858 5429871 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352507 708619 5428705 0.02 Au-AA24 D00352508 708628 5428707 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352509 708986 5429026 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352510 708986 5429027 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352511 708979 5429030 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352512 709041 5429029 0.02 Au-AA24 D00352514 706204 5428012 0.37 Au-AA24 D00352515 706205 5428014 1.43 Au-AA24 D00352516 706222 5428023 0.13 Au-AA24 D00352517 706222 5428023 1.17 Au-AA24 D00352518 704892 5427036 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352519 704674 5427235 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352521 704667 5427273 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352522 705468 5427739 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352523 705443 5427782 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352524 705325 5427704 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352525 705325 5427704 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352526 705279 5427644 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352527 705279 5427644 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352528 705324 5427700 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352529 705081 5427270 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352530 705014 5427265 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352531 704961 5427263 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352532 704846 5427341 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352533 704825 5427390 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352534 704827 5427388 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352535 706190 5428049 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352536 714916 5430210 1.26 Au-AA24 D00352537 717013 5430172 0.22 Au-AA24 D00352538 717020 5430169 0.07 Au-AA24 D00352539 717022 5430158 0.07 Au-AA24 D00352540 717026 5430156 0.05 Au-AA24 D00352541 717019 5430158 0.02 Au-AA24 D00352542 717012 5430162 0.89 Au-AA24 D00352543 717012 5430165 0.06 Au-AA24 D00352544 717016 5430163 0.08 Au-AA24 D00352545 708913 5426448 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352551 712787 5429545 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352552 712819 5429552 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352553 713251 5429982 0.23 Au-AA24 D00352554 713212 5429926 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352555 713123 5429990 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352556 713031 5429961 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352557 713020 5429943 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352563 711870 5429434 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352564 711886 5429404 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352565 712039 5429323 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352566 712074 5429276 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352567 712291 5429283 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352568 712267 5429175 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352569 712039 5429084 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352570 711723 5429016 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352571 711623 5428934 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352572 711596 5429573 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352574 711537 5429619 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352575 712496 5428683 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352576 712116 5428061 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352577 712094 5428484 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352578 707201 5427871 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352579 707215 5427596 0.02 Au-AA24 D00352581 707591 5428636 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352583 706200 5427988 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352584 706208 5427894 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352585 706203 5427976 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352587 706215 5427998 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352589 706206 5427984 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352590 706203 5427982 0.05 Au-AA24 D00352591 706198 5428006 0.09 Au-AA24 D00352593 706212 5428012 0.26 Au-AA24 D00352594 704662 5427980 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352595 704824 5427979 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352596 704823 5427915 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352597 704867 5427899 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352598A 704776 5427084 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352598B 704776 5427084 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352599 704768 5427095 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352601 709394 5427807 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352602 709338 5427898 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352603 709300 5428147 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352604 708816 5428928 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352606 708853 5429004 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352607 708896 5429178 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352608 708925 5429221 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352609 705338 5427416 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352611 705259 5427370 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352612 704510 5427295 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352613 704680 5427220 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352614 704681 5427229 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352615 705404 5427800 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352616 705254 5427674 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352617 704652 5427440 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352618 704657 5427435 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352619 704659 5427437 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352620 704576 5426998 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352651 710862 5438219 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352701 710860 5438221 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352702 710857 5438229 0.69 Au-AA24 D00352722 717091 5430170 0.16 Au-AA24 D00352723 717096 5430172 0.08 Au-AA24 D00352724 717123 5430123 0.19 Au-AA24 D00352725 717097 5430138 0.03 Au-AA24 D00352726 717096 5430137 0.09 Au-AA24 D00352751 704680 5427118 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352752 704664 5427264 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352753 705482 5427751 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352754 705483 5427754 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352755 705388 5427749 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352756 705117 5427765 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352757 705110 5427750 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352758 705116 5427760 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352759 706200 5428031 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352761 706215 5428038 0.03 Au-AA24 D00352762 706214 5428035 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352763 706200 5428037 0.01 Au-AA24 D00352764 717014 5430162 2.57 Au-AA24 D00352765 708363 5426342 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352766 708309 5426225 <0.01 Au-AA24 D00352767 711840 5430410 0.03 Au-AA24 D00352768 705824 5427996 0.03 Au-AA24 D00352769 705824 5427996 <0.01 Au-AA24

UTM coordinates rounded to the nearest metre. Au-AA23 and Au-AA24 values recorded as zero in the source table are shown as <<0.015 g/t, consistent with the ALS lower reporting range. Non-zero Au values are presented to two decimal

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