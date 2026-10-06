Silver47 shareholders are encouraged to vote FOR the arrangement with Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Your vote is important. Vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time).

Questions or need voting assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email at assistance@laurelhill.com, or by calling or texting 1-877-452-7184 (North American toll-free) or 1-416-304-0211 (outside North America).

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) (FSE: QP2) ("Silver47" or the "Company") announces that its notice of special meeting of shareholders, management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") have been mailed to shareholders in connection with the special meeting of Silver47 shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, approve a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement involving Silver47 and Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill") pursuant to which Bunker Hill will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Silver47 (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Transaction, Silver47 shareholders will receive 0.1724 shares of common stock of Bunker Hill for each Silver47 common share held immediately prior to closing (the "Exchange Ratio").

The board of directors of Silver47 unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials in their entirety and vote as soon as possible.

Availability of Meeting Materials

The Meeting Materials are available under Silver47's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://silver-47.com/investors/agm. Shareholders are urged to review the Meeting Materials carefully, as they contain important information regarding the Transaction, the background to and reasons for the Transaction, the fairness opinion received by the Silver47 board, voting procedures, dissent rights, tax considerations and other matters relevant to the Meeting.

Reasons to Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

Attractive premium. Based on Bunker Hill's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") on August 20, 2026, the Exchange Ratio implied consideration of approximately C$0.93 per Silver47 share, representing a premium of approximately 38% to Silver47's closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") and approximately 30% to its 20-day volume-weighted average price.

Based on Bunker Hill's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " ") on August 20, 2026, the Exchange Ratio implied consideration of approximately C$0.93 per Silver47 share, representing a premium of approximately 38% to Silver47's closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " ") and approximately 30% to its 20-day volume-weighted average price. Participation in a larger U.S.-focused silver and critical minerals company. The Transaction combines the operational Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho with Silver47's silver-focused exploration and development portfolio in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico.

The Transaction combines the operational Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho with Silver47's silver-focused exploration and development portfolio in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico. Enhanced scale and market profile. The combined company is expected to benefit from greater scale, increased trading liquidity, a broadened shareholder base and the potential for increased institutional ownership and market recognition.

The combined company is expected to benefit from greater scale, increased trading liquidity, a broadened shareholder base and the potential for increased institutional ownership and market recognition. Funding for growth. Bunker Hill's anticipated operating cash flow, together with the combined company's pro forma financial position, is expected to support exploration and development across the portfolio.

Bunker Hill's anticipated operating cash flow, together with the combined company's pro forma financial position, is expected to support exploration and development across the portfolio. Unanimous Board support and fairness opinion. The Silver47 board unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of Silver47 and recommends that shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. Research Capital Corporation provided a fairness opinion to the Silver47 board.

How to Vote

Shareholders should locate the form of proxy or voting instruction form included with their Meeting Materials and follow the instructions provided. The control number on the form is required to vote online or by telephone, where those methods are available. Shareholders who have already voted do not need to take any further action unless they wish to change their vote.

Questions and Voting Assistance

Silver47 has retained Laurel Hill Advisory Group as its proxy solicitation agent. Shareholders who have questions about the Transaction or require assistance voting their shares may contact Laurel Hill:

North American toll-free: 1-877-452-7184

1-877-452-7184 Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

1-416-304-0211 Text: INFO to either number

INFO to either number Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Silver47 Exploration Corp

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. Silver47 is creating a leading high-grade U.S.-focused silver developer with a combined resource totalling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz AgEq at 333 g/t AgEq indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 is anchored in some of America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical reports and other filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Silver47 trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about Silver47, please visit www.silver-47.com.

Neither the TSX, TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such statements relate to future events or the Company's future plans, performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "could", "may", "will" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the expected outcomes of the Transaction; the ability of Silver47 and Bunker Hill to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein, or at all, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, court approvals, stock exchange approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; the expected synergies related to the Transaction in respect of strategy, operations and other matters; the expectations that the combined company will benefit from the greater scale, increased trading liquidity, a broadened shareholder base and the potential for increased institutional ownership and market recognition; and the expectation that Bunker Hill's operating cash flow, together with the combined company's pro form financial position, will support exploration and development across the portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: thee expected outcomes of the Transaction; the ability of Silver47 and Bunker Hill to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein, or at all, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals, court approvals, stock exchange approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; the expected synergies related to the Transaction in respect of strategy, operations and other matters; the accuracy of geological interpretations; continuity of mineralization; the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals; availability of financing and personnel to carry out planned programs; future commodity prices; and general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in mineral exploration, including unexpected results or outcomes; risks that visual observations of mineralization may not be confirmed by assay results and may not be indicative of grade, continuity or the potential to define a mineral resource; delays or inability to obtain required permits and approvals; availability and cost of financing, labour and equipment; changes in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; political, regulatory and environmental risks in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; community or social risks; risks relating to completion and anticipated benefits of the proposed Transaction; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such statements should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317721