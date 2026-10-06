Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) (the "Company" or "Metalero") is pleased to provide an update regarding its letter of intent ("LOI") with an arm's length party (the "Vendor") dated January 17, 2025, to purchase a 100% undivided interest in the 166 km2 Benson Project located in central British Columbia, Canada. Benson comprises 21 contiguous mineral claims 15 kilometres east of Quesnel, B.C. (the "Benson Property"), underlain by geology prospective for copper-gold porphyry systems.

Pursuant to the LOI, the Vendor irrevocably granted to the Company the sole and exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Benson Property (the "Option"). The Company may exercise the Option by paying to the Vendor $100,000 in cash and issuing to the Vendor 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares" and the Common Shares issued to the Vendor, the "Consideration Shares") in installments.

As of the date of this news release, the Company is paid to the Vendor an aggregate of $40,000, but has yet to issue any Consideration Shares. The Company will pay to the Vendor an additional $60,000 on or before January 17, 2027, and will issue to the Vendor an aggregate of 2,000,000 Consideration Shares upon approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Consideration Shares will be issued at a deemed price equal to the market price of the Common Shares on the date of this news release (subject to a mandatory $0.05 minimum floor price). The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws once issued.

The Company and the Vendor will not be entering into a definitive agreement in connection with the grant of the Option. Should circumstances change, the Company and the Vendor will evaluate whether a definitive agreement is required for the acquisition of the Benson Property.

The Company has completed exploration work aggregating $279,698.23 as of the date of this news release.

The Option and acquisition of the Benson Property, including the issuance of the Consideration Shares, remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company with offices in Vancouver and Edmonton. Metalero is nearing completion of a restructuring which has included a management change and new project focus, making its drill-ready gold assets in Nevada available for sale or option.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the grant of the Option thereunder, the ability of the Company to complete its obligations thereunder, the success and expectations of any exploration activities conducted on the Benson Property, exchange approval of the Option, the terms of the Option and the value of any securities of the Company received by the Vendor.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to obtain approval from the stock exchange for the Option; the ability of the Company and the Vendor to complete their obligations thereunder, the success and expectations of any exploration activities conducted on the Benson Property. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current view of the Company with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the nature of mineral exploration; commodity pricing; stock market volatility and general market conditions; changes in global and regional demand for products; the business prospects of the Company, competition; unanticipated changes in market price for Common Shares; risks inherent in mineral exploration including risks related worker safety, weather and other natural occurrences, accidents, availability of personnel and equipment, and other factors; inflation; trade uncertainties as a result of, among other things, changes to global trade restrictions and tariffs; the availability of credit on commercially reasonable terms; foreign exchange risks; legal and regulatory risks (including changes in law or regulation); risks related to relationships with stakeholders including any first nations or aboriginal groups; costs of inputs; weather and other acts of god and their impact on activities proposed to by carried on by the Company. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulators which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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