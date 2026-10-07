

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI is expanding advertising on ChatGPT with a new visual ad format that will appear alongside images generated by the chatbot. The ads will initially be tested later this month in the U.S. for users on the Free and Go plans, featuring a limited group of advertisers.



OpenAI said the ads will be clearly labelled, remain separate from generated images and will not influence ChatGPT's answers.



The company said the format is designed to help advertisers showcase products and services through visual examples while reaching ChatGPT's 1.2 billion weekly users.



OpenAI also expanded its advertising measurement tools and partnerships, adding integrations with Hightouch, Tealium and LiveRamp, along with attribution partners including AppsFlyer, Adjust, Triple Whale and others.



OpenAI is also working with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science on brand suitability evaluations designed to help advertisers understand where their ads appear.



The company said its safeguards are intended to keep advertising away from sensitive or unsuitable conversations while protecting user privacy. The expansion follows the rollout of ads for Free and low-cost ChatGPT plans, including in India.



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