

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Google's upcoming Fitbit Edge fitness tracker could cost around $180 in the U.S. and offer up to seven days of battery life, according to a new leak.



The tracker is expected to sit between the Pixel Watch 5 and screen-free Fitbit Air, combining a smaller design with a display for notifications and additional features. Leaked European pricing puts the device at EUR 179, while the U.K. price is reportedly GBP 159.



The Fitbit Edge is said to feature a 1.34-inch AMOLED display and provide up to seven days of battery life with the always-on display disabled, or two days with it enabled.



A five-minute charge could reportedly provide 24 hours of use. Other specifications include IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 and a 17.7-gram weight.



The tracker is also expected to offer health and fitness features including blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate tracking, ECG, VO2 Max and blood pressure and insulin trends.



It may support Gemini and Google Play-related features, while its battery could be user-replaceable. Unlike the Pixel Watch, the Fitbit Edge is reportedly compatible with both Android and iPhone, although Google has not announced a release date.



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