

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Key Points



. New York has become the first U.S. state to declare a statewide disaster emergency in response to the ongoing measles resurgence. . As of October 3, 2026, New York has reported 108 confirmed measles cases so far this year. . Despite eliminating endemic measles more than two decades ago, the United States remains vulnerable to outbreaks, with Pennsylvania reporting the most cases this year, at 1,004.



In response to an ongoing measles outbreak across rural areas of New York and neighboring states, Governor Kathy Hochul has issued an Executive Order declaring a State Disaster Emergency.



What the Executive Order Means



The Executive Order allows the State to strengthen its response to the outbreak, respond more swiftly to measles spread, and enable healthcare professionals to take additional steps to increase vaccination and testing among New Yorkers. Governor Hochul also received her seasonal flu vaccine and urged all New Yorkers to get vaccinated against influenza to help protect against infection.



Mounting Measles Cases



As of October 3, 2026, New York has reported 108 confirmed measles cases this year, including seven in New York City and 101 across the rest of the state, amid a broader rise in measles cases both domestically and globally.



Measles - Causes & Symptoms



Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the measles virus, a paramyxovirus of the genus Morbillivirus. The virus initially infects the respiratory tract and can then spread throughout the body. Measles is primarily transmitted through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes. People can also become infected by breathing contaminated air or, less commonly, by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.



This viral infection, which typically lasts about 10 to 14 days, causes a characteristic rash and fever. Initial symptoms often include high fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, red or watery eyes, a runny nose and cough. Small white spots known as Koplik spots may also appear inside the mouth two to three days before the rash develops.



Measles Resurgence in the United States



Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000. However, cases surged in 2025, when the country recorded 2,286 confirmed cases - the highest annual total since 1992, when 2,126 cases were reported. The resurgence has continued into 2026, with 4,020 cases reported through October 2, according to the Johns Hopkins U.S. Measles Tracker.



As of October 5, 2026, Pennsylvania has reported the most cases, with 1,004 confirmed across 39 counties so far this year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.



Despite having eliminated endemic measles more than two decades ago, the United States remains vulnerable to outbreaks. Why?



The CDC attributes the recent resurgence to the following factors:



-- U.S. MMR vaccination coverage among kindergarteners has declined below the 95% target, with coverage substantially lower in some communities.



-- Global measles activity is increasing, raising the risk that unvaccinated travelers will contract measles abroad and bring the virus back to the United States.



-- Measles is not seasonal, but transmission can increase during periods of high travel, such as spring break, summer and holidays, or when unvaccinated people gather in close quarters, such as at summer camps.



Vaccines for Measles - Prevention is better than Cure



The best way to protect against measles is through vaccination.



Two vaccines protect against measles: the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, and the MMRV vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox).



Merck's M-M-R II and GSK's PRIORIX are MMR vaccines, while Merck's ProQuad is an MMRV vaccine; all three are available in the U.S.



Most people who receive the recommended doses of either vaccine develop long-lasting protection against measles.



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