

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean consumer electronics firm LG Electronics Ltd. (066570.KS, 066575.KS) Tuesday announced preliminary third-quarter results, reporting strong growth in operating profit and revenues compared to last year.



Meanwhile, LG shares were losing around 8.62 percent, trading at 212,500.00 won in South Korea.



In the quarter, operating profit was 781.80 billion Korean won and consolidated revenues were 23.83 trillion won.



In the previous year, the firm had recorded operating profit of 688.9 billion won and consolidated revenues of 21.87 trillion won.



LG said its core businesses maintained strong market positions despite persistent uncertainties, including geopolitical instability and macroeconomic volatility. Further, continued growth in B2B businesses supported overall revenue expansion.



The company noted that profitability improved significantly by double digits year-on-year.



According to the firm, home appliances and vehicle solutions were stable cash cows, while the TV business also improved profitability year-on-year, supported by a stronger premium product mix and cost efficiencies.



LG further accelerated investments in future growth engines, including AI data center cooling solutions and robotics infrastructure.



For the first nine months of 2026, LG recorded operating profit of 4.03 trillion won and consolidated revenue of 71.38 trillion won. Both figures marked record highs for the period, with nine-month revenue surpassing KRW 70 trillion and operating profit of KRW 4 trillion for the first time.



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