WALLIX launches Sovereign Identity Access, placing identity control at the heart of digital sovereignty

Paris, France - October 7, 2026, WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), European cybersecurity software vendor specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and a recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), announces the launch of WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access[1]. As technological dependencies grow, cyber threats multiply, and new regulatory requirements emerge, this new European identity and access management offering is designed to strengthen organizational resilience while preserving digital autonomy. This announcement reflects a core WALLIX conviction: digital sovereignty is not about eliminating all dependencies, but about maintaining control over those that are critical to an organization's ability to operate.

Giving sovereignty a truly operational meaning

Digital sovereignty is often reduced to questions of where data is stored or where technology providers are based. At WALLIX, we see the challenge as much broader: a sovereign organization is, above all, one that can continue to carry out its critical operations despite changes in its technological, regulatory, or geopolitical environment.

Sovereignty is therefore becoming an essential pillar of operational resilience. And identity and access are now among its most critical control points. Whether dealing with users, partners, contractors, industrial systems, or AI agents, the ability to control who can access what, when, and under which rules has become a strategic imperative.

WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access: a new generation of identity management

WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access enables organizations to secure and manage digital identities and access throughout their entire lifecycle, from creation to deletion, while retaining control over their infrastructure and identity data.

The solution provides multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify user identities, Single Sign-On (SSO) to simplify access to applications, and identity federation to enable access across different environments without creating multiple identities and accounts. Access rights evolve throughout the user lifecycle, from onboarding to departure, ensuring that everyone has the right level of access at all times.

This control extends to the infrastructure itself. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing environments and offering the same core functionality whether deployed as SaaS or fully on-premises, WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access gives every organization the freedom to operate its identity infrastructure and store its data according to its own requirements. This is sovereignty in practical terms: maintaining control over critical dependencies to preserve freedom of choice and the ability to operate, regardless of how the surrounding environment evolves.

A response to the most sensitive environments

Designed for government agencies, critical infrastructure, industrial companies, essential service operators, and highly regulated organizations, WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access addresses a fundamental shift in cybersecurity: it is no longer simply about protecting organizations from threats, but also about maintaining control over the technological dependencies that underpin business continuity. In Europe, this need for resilience is being reinforced by cybersecurity regulations and policies, including NIS2, DORA, and the Cyber Resilience Act, which place growing emphasis on managing risks associated with suppliers, supply chains, and critical technology services. In France, this trend is also aligned with government efforts to gain greater control over critical digital dependencies and essential security functions, strengthening organizational resilience in the face of cyber, regulatory, and geopolitical risks. To address these challenges, WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access can be deployed entirely on-premises in the most sensitive environments, with no dependency on external cloud infrastructure. Identities, authentication data, and audit logs remain under the organization's direct control. The solution can also operate in isolated, disconnected, or air-gapped environments, ensuring the continuity of critical identity services.

" Cyberattacks affecting French government ministries, as well as numerous public- and private-sector organizations, have reached unprecedented levels this year, with more than 43 million user accounts compromised. Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, essential and important entities across Europe, as well as organizations handling sensitive data, are increasingly being targeted. They need to strengthen both their security posture and their access controls. Investigations conducted by ANSSI into recent incidents affecting the DGFiP and other French ministries have highlighted significant weaknesses in identity management and authentication. WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access was developed to address precisely this challenge. The solution was designed for and in collaboration with a sovereign government ministry, with the goal of reconciling cybersecurity and sensitive data protection requirements with the day-to-day operational constraints of sometimes complex environments, while supporting the real-world needs of users-whether government employees, IT teams, or internal and external service providers.

WALLIX's offering, historically available in SaaS mode, can now also be deployed on-premises, providing a sovereign and flexible alternative. It enables essential and important entities to reduce their reliance on non-European solutions while mitigating risks such as 'kill switches.' WALLIX Sovereign Identity Access provides organizations with a way to regain control over a critical function at the very heart of their operations: digital identity management" says Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO of WALLIX.

About WALLIX

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX, listed since 2015) is a European identity and access cybersecurity vendor, a leader in privileged access management (PAM), which helps organizations strengthen their security and digital sovereignty. Rooted in the European values of security and freedom, recognized for the technological excellence of its platform by the largest analytics companies, WALLIX supports more than 4,000 organizations around the world. WALLIX protects identities, access, and privileges in IT and OT environments to enable organizations to confidently evolve in a more secure digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

Finance & Communication News

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz

+33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

[1] https://www.wallix.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/DATASHEET_2026_WALLIX_SID_ACCESS_EN.pdf

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