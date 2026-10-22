WALLIX: Strong growth and positive commercial momentum in Q3 2026 support confirmation of full-year targets

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) up +17.9% as of September 30, 2026;

Third-quarter 2026 revenue up +18.6% to €11.2m;

Recurring revenue accounted for 80% of revenue at the end of September 2026 (+4 percentage points);

Numerous contracts and renewals negotiated at the end of the quarter will contribute to growth at year-end;

2026 targets confirmed: hypergrowth in recurring revenue, positive operating income and positive free cash flow for the year.

Paris, October 22, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions protecting identities and access to digital and industrial environments, announces its unaudited third-quarter 2026 trading.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WALLIX Group, said: "In a challenging economic environment, WALLIX delivered another quarter of very strong business growth, with MRR up 18%. This performance demonstrates the strength of our model and the relevance of our offering in a cybersecurity market driven by ever-increasing needs to protect access and critical infrastructure.

Cybersecurity needs are intensifying as artificial intelligence expands, cyber threats multiply, and the security of industrial systems and networks becomes increasingly important. At the same time, tighter regulatory requirements and digital sovereignty concerns are accelerating demand for trusted European solutions. With its recognized expertise in managing sensitive access and identities, and its position as an independent European leader, WALLIX is well placed to seize these opportunities and continue expanding its market presence through strategic partnerships.

Our commercial momentum also remains positive, particularly in sectors classified as essential and important. We therefore approach the final quarter with confidence and confirm our 2026 targets: hypergrowth in recurring revenue, positive operating income and positive free cash flow for the full year."

Strong growth in monthly recurring revenue

As of September 30, 2026, monthly recurring revenue (MRR) stood at €2.9m, up 17.9% compared with September 30, 2025. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) therefore reached €34.6m at the end of September 2026.

MRR growth remained solid during the quarter but did not fully reflect commercial momentum, due to the later start dates of a significant proportion of contracts signed during the period. Their subsequent go-live will contribute to recurring revenue growth over the coming months, providing good visibility on continued business expansion.



Unaudited data, in €000 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 Change Total MRR 2,447 2,885 +17.9% of which France 1,450 1,684 +16.1% of which EMEA excluding France 966 1,179 +22.1%

In France , MRR as of September 30, 2026 was up +16.1%, despite the delay in certain contract renewals mentioned above, particularly in the healthcare sector. Growth was driven by strong momentum among small and medium-sized businesses, continued migration to a subscription model, and the signing of significant contracts, notably in the public sector and energy.

, MRR as of September 30, 2026 was up +16.1%, despite the delay in certain contract renewals mentioned above, particularly in the healthcare sector. Growth was driven by strong momentum among small and medium-sized businesses, continued migration to a subscription model, and the signing of significant contracts, notably in the public sector and energy. The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment excluding France delivered an excellent performance, with MRR growth of +22.1% as of September 30, 2026. Growth in the Middle East and Africa region, the second-largest region after France and the leading contributor to the EMEA segment, exceeded 25%. Other major contributors to the EMEA segment recorded MRR growth rates ranging from over 20% to over 40%. Several significant contracts were signed across various sectors, particularly telecommunications, banking and insurance, and the public sector.

Consolidated revenue amounted to €11.2m in the third quarter of 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 18.6%. Recurring revenue (subscriptions + maintenance) accounted for 77.5% of consolidated revenue (+0.4 percentage points compared with the third quarter of 2025). At the end of September 2026, consolidated revenue for the first nine months totalled €31.7m, up 15.4%. Recurring revenue reached €25.3m, driven by hypergrowth in subscription revenue (+36.9%), and accounted for 79.7% of consolidated revenue at the end of September 2026, an increase of 4.3 percentage points compared with the end of September 2025.

2026 targets confirmed

WALLIX expects a strong fourth quarter, supported by continued positive commercial momentum and an increasing contribution from contracts signed in the third quarter, whose impact will progressively be reflected in MRR.

The Group therefore confirms its full-year targets of hypergrowth in recurring revenue, together with positive operating income and positive free cash flow for the full year.

Next publication: 2026 full-year revenue, February 11, 2027

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX, listed since 2015) is a European identity and access cybersecurity vendor, a leader in privileged access management (PAM), which helps organizations strengthen their security and digital sovereignty. Rooted in the European values of security and freedom, recognized for the technological excellence of its platform by the largest analytics companies, WALLIX supports more than 4,000 organizations around the world. WALLIX protects identities, access, and privileges in IT and OT environments to enable organizations to confidently evolve in a more secure digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

CONTACTS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS finance & communication

Investors' relations - Hélène de Watteville

00 33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press relations - Déborah Schwartz

00 33 6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

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