Paris, November 23, 2026 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions protecting identities and access to digital and industrial environments, has received Happy@Work accreditation from ChooseMyCompany, a world-renowned benchmarking organization that promotes well-being at work through a major annual employee survey.

For the seventh consecutive year, WALLIX took part in the survey conducted by ChooseMyCompany to assess the well-being of its 250 employees. The survey was carried out through an anonymous questionnaire covering eight dimensions (24 topics): professional development, relationships with managers, leadership and management, purpose and pride, working conditions, human relationship, recognition and CSR.

With an employee recommendation rate of 70.7% (compared with 71.9% in 2025), WALLIX achieved Gold distinction, with an overall score of 386/500 (compared with 3.97/5 in 2025).

Among the eight criteria assessed by its employees, WALLIX achieved particularly strong results in the following areas:

Positive and supportive human relationships (80.2%, down 2 percentage points vs. 2025)

(80.2%, down 2 percentage points vs. 2025) Meaning to work (79.3%, up 6.7 percentage points vs. 2025)

(79.3%, up 6.7 percentage points vs. 2025) Effective relationships with managers (76.4%, up 9.7 percentage points vs. 2025)

(76.4%, up 9.7 percentage points vs. 2025) Professional development (69%, up 6.8 percentage points vs. 2025)

WALLIX has therefore been awarded the Happy@Work certification for 2026 across three geographical areas: France, Spain and International.

Marie-Liesse Allouis-Lacaze, Human Resources Director at WALLIX: "This distinction recognises the commitment of our teams and the quality of the employee experience at WALLIX. It reflects a working environment built on trust, collaboration and strong human relationships. We firmly believe that professional fulfilment, skills development and individual autonomy are essential to enabling our employees to grow and perform to the best of their abilities. This recognition encourages us to continue our efforts to make employee engagement a lasting driver of our growth."

Next publication: 2026 full-year revenue, February 11, 2027

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX (Euronext: ALLIX, listed since 2015) is a European identity and access cybersecurity vendor, a leader in privileged access management (PAM), which helps organizations strengthen their security and digital sovereignty. Rooted in the European values of security and freedom, recognized for the technological excellence of its platform by the largest analytics companies, WALLIX supports more than 4,000 organizations around the world. WALLIX protects identities, access, and privileges in IT and OT environments to enable organizations to confidently evolve in a more secure digital world.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

CONTACTS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS finance & communication

Investors' relations - Hélène de Watteville

00 33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press relations - Amélie Le Quernec

06 20 40 98 48 / alequernec@actus.fr

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