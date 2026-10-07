Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG
Conference feedback: Passed the trough, AI as driver
We hosted Nabaltec at our conference in Paris. Management confirmed that the return to growth continues and that FY26 guidance (sales +4-6%, EBIT margin 5-7%) is still in reach. In detail:
Growth to continue. Management expects the growth to continue in H2, following 6.9% sales growth in the second quarter. Mind you, the company ended Q2 with an order backlog of € 52.2m (+36.3% yoy) providing decent visibility into H2. Drivers:
Conclusion: Little downside risk, valuation remains attractive. The conference feedback confirms our view that the investment case is intact. Data centres and VH remain the key growth drivers, and the FY26 guidance remains in reach despite higher energy costs. Nabaltec holds a globally leading position in environmentally friendly flame retardants, a market underpinned by tightening regulation and structural demand growth. Even against a difficult backdrop for specialty chemicals, the company stands out for its solid balance sheet, resilient margins and sizeable untapped capacity (€ 300m revenue potential, eNuW) to be filled over the mid- to long-term.
The valuation continues to appear cheap, with the shares trading clearly below book value and an adj. FCFY of 13% for FY26e. We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged € 16 PT, based on FCFY26e.
You can download the research here: nabaltec-ag-2026-10-07-update-en-245a2
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2411530 07.10.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group