Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in September compared to the previous year

Net sales in September amounted to 1,119 MSEK (939), an increase of 19 per cent, of which 12 per cent relates to organic growth1, 3 per cent acquisition2 and 5 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by 10 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 252 (242).

Total net sales for the period May-September 2026 amounted to 5,551 MSEK (4,771), an increase of 16 per cent, of which 11 per cent relates to organic growth1, 3 per cent acquisition2 and 3 per cent currency effects.



Distribution of sales Month Accumulated



Change

Change MSEK September

2026/27

SEK

Organic1

Acquisition2 May - September

2026/27

SEK

Organic1

Acquisition2 Sweden 505 15% 11% 4% 2,558 15% 11% 4% Norway 457 20% 8% 1% 2,304 18% 9% 1% Finland 113 17% 14% 1% 509 11% 10% 1% Other markets 44 120% 111% 10% 181 47% 40% 7% Total 1,119 19% 12% 3% 5,551 16% 11% 3%





















1Split between increase in comparable units 10 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of September

Split between increase in comparable units 9 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-September 2026

2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB



Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: Sales in September is another sign of the strength of our business model and our needs-driven assortment. Organic sales increased by 12 per cent during the month following a good development in all markets. The total sales increase amounted to 19 per cent, impacted by positive currency effects from the stronger NOK and contributions from the acquired e-commerce companies Phonelife and Reservdelaronline. E-commerce was overall very strong in September and continues to grow faster than total sales.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and IR, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This information is information that Clas Ohlson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-07 07:00 CEST.

About us

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order company in Insjön, Dalarna. Today, we offer a carefully selected range of affordable quality products for a comfortable everyday life for our customers. We have approximately 250 stores and e-commerce in Sweden, Norway and Finland, as well as online sales in several additional European markets via subsidiaries. The Group has just over 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion. Clas Ohlson's share (CLAS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Read more at about.clasohlson.com