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WKN: 929335 | ISIN: SE0000584948 | Ticker-Symbol: OHCB
Stuttgart
06.11.26 | 10:01
46,360 Euro
+2,48 % +1,120
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLAS OHLSON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLAS OHLSON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,56046,94010:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
56 Leser
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Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in October compared to the previous year

Net sales in October amounted to 1,254 MSEK (1,053), an increase of 19 per cent, of which 12 per cent relates to organic growth1, 2 per cent acquisition2 and 5 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by 10 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 254 (244).

Total net sales for the period May-October 2026 amounted to 6,806 MSEK (5,824), an increase of 17 per cent, of which 11 per cent relates to organic growth1, 3 per cent acquisition2 and 3 per cent currency effects.

Distribution of salesMonthAccumulated


Change
Change
MSEKOctober
2026/27
SEK
Organic1
Acquisition2		May - October
2026/27
SEK
Organic1
Acquisition2
Sweden56011%9%3%3,11814%10%4%
Norway51824%10%1%2,82219%9%1%
Finland12916%13%1%63812%10%1%
Other markets48126%118%8%22858%51%7%
Total1,25419%12%2%6,80617%11%3%











1Split between increase in comparable units 10 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of October
Split between increase in comparable units 9 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-October 2026
2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB

Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: The positive sales trend continued in October with organic growth of 12 per cent. Increased investments in marketing and a relevant assortment contributed to strong customer traffic both in stores and online, not least in Spares' sales channels, which developed very well during the month. As in September, Finland showed the highest organic growth among the home markets. In Norway, total sales were positively impacted by currency effects. Just as before, the rapid appreciation of the Norwegian krone means that currency hedges will have a negative impact on earnings in the second quarter.

For further information, please contact:
Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and IR, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This information is information that Clas Ohlson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 07:00 CET.

About us
Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order company in Insjön, Dalarna. Today, we offer a carefully selected range of affordable quality products for a comfortable everyday life for our customers. We have approximately 250 stores and e-commerce in Sweden, Norway and Finland, as well as online sales in several additional European markets via subsidiaries. The Group has just over 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion. Clas Ohlson's share (CLAS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Read more at about.clasohlson.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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