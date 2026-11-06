Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson's sales increased in October compared to the previous year

Net sales in October amounted to 1,254 MSEK (1,053), an increase of 19 per cent, of which 12 per cent relates to organic growth1, 2 per cent acquisition2 and 5 per cent currency effects. Compared with the same month of the preceding year, the store network increased by 10 stores. The total number of stores at the end of the period was 254 (244).

Total net sales for the period May-October 2026 amounted to 6,806 MSEK (5,824), an increase of 17 per cent, of which 11 per cent relates to organic growth1, 3 per cent acquisition2 and 3 per cent currency effects.



Distribution of sales Month Accumulated



Change

Change MSEK October

2026/27

SEK

Organic1

Acquisition2 May - October

2026/27

SEK

Organic1

Acquisition2 Sweden 560 11% 9% 3% 3,118 14% 10% 4% Norway 518 24% 10% 1% 2,822 19% 9% 1% Finland 129 16% 13% 1% 638 12% 10% 1% Other markets 48 126% 118% 8% 228 58% 51% 7% Total 1,254 19% 12% 2% 6,806 17% 11% 3%























1Split between increase in comparable units 10 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the month of October

Split between increase in comparable units 9 per cent and change in store network 2 per cent for the period May-October 2026

2Acquisition Phonelife AB and Reservdelaronline Sverige AB



Kristofer Tonström, CEO and President: The positive sales trend continued in October with organic growth of 12 per cent. Increased investments in marketing and a relevant assortment contributed to strong customer traffic both in stores and online, not least in Spares' sales channels, which developed very well during the month. As in September, Finland showed the highest organic growth among the home markets. In Norway, total sales were positively impacted by currency effects. Just as before, the rapid appreciation of the Norwegian krone means that currency hedges will have a negative impact on earnings in the second quarter.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and IR, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This information is information that Clas Ohlson is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-06 07:00 CET.

About us

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order company in Insjön, Dalarna. Today, we offer a carefully selected range of affordable quality products for a comfortable everyday life for our customers. We have approximately 250 stores and e-commerce in Sweden, Norway and Finland, as well as online sales in several additional European markets via subsidiaries. The Group has just over 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion. Clas Ohlson's share (CLAS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Read more at about.clasohlson.com