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DT

WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
Frankfurt
07.10.26 | 08:04
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,01010:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Divio Technologies AB: Divio renews enterprise contract with improved margin

Tuesday, Oct 6, 2026

Divio Technologies has restructured and renewed an existing enterprise contract. The renewed contract runs on an evergreen basis with an initial fixed term of 12 months, replacing the previous fixed-term structure. The contract carries the same monthly recurring revenue as before, approximately USD 5,500 per month, while the renewed structure is expected to improve Divio's gross margin on the contract by around USD 750 per month.

"This renewal is another example of our ability to retain customers over the long term," says Jon Levin, CEO of Divio. "Enterprise customers stay with Divio because we keep delivering a reliable platform year after year, and moving this contract to an evergreen basis reflects the trust that has been built. Long-term customer relationships are the foundation of our recurring revenue, and we will continue to build on them."

Press enquiries

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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