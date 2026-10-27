Divio Technologies AB: Divio sets out to become Europe's leading cloud platform with a new platform built for the AI era

Divio Technologies today announced an important milestone: the first test version of its new cloud platform is now being shown to selected existing and new customers. It marks the start of a new chapter for Divio, with a clear ambition to become the leading European cloud platform: combining the ease of use of the best international platforms with European data protection, and making professional cloud hosting accessible to far more people and organisations than ever before, including the fast-growing number of teams building with AI.

From specialists to everyone who builds

Until now, operating cloud application infrastructure has largely been a job for specialists. Divio's new platform is built to change that. It is designed to be simple enough for people without deep technical expertise, while giving developers full control when they need it. This widens Divio's market from experienced developers to digital agencies, product teams, smaller businesses, and larger companies alike.

Impact on sales and market growth

Divio expects the new platform to accelerate its growth in four ways:

A much larger addressable market. By opening the cloud to non-specialists and AI teams, Divio can reach many times more potential customers than with its current offering.

By opening the cloud to non-specialists and AI teams, Divio can reach many times more potential customers than with its current offering. Faster sales cycles. With fewer reasons to say no and an interface that sells itself in a demo, prospects can move from first contact to active use quickly. Self-service lets smaller customers start on their own, with no sales process at all.

With fewer reasons to say no and an interface that sells itself in a demo, prospects can move from first contact to active use quickly. Self-service lets smaller customers start on their own, with no sales process at all. More growth per customer. Usage-based pricing means revenue grows as customers grow, and each agency partner brings a portfolio of end clients rather than a single account.

Usage-based pricing means revenue grows as customers grow, and each agency partner brings a portfolio of end clients rather than a single account. New demand from AI projects. Companies that need to run AI applications on trusted European infrastructure form a new and fast-growing customer group.

In 2027, Divio will focus its sales efforts on digital agencies and enterprise customers in the DACH region, while marketing and developer communities drive self-service growth, laying the foundation for expansion across Europe.

A clear ambition: leading the European market

Europe is looking for a cloud alternative of its own: one that combines the ease of use of the best international platforms with Swiss and European data protection. Divio intends to be that alternative. With the new platform, Divio aims to build the leading position among European cloud platforms, starting in the DACH region and expanding across Europe.

Built for AI projects

AI has made it far easier to build web applications, but running them still requires reliable infrastructure, security, and compliance, which are exactly the complex challenges Divio's platform is designed to solve. With Divio, deploying a web application becomes as easy as building it, not least because the platform will work directly with AI assistants such as Claude and Cursor, which can set up, deploy, and manage projects on a customer's behalf. This positions Divio for one of the fastest-growing areas of software development.

Built for European data sovereignty

Data protection and digital sovereignty are high on the agenda across Europe, in the EU and EEA, Switzerland and the UK alike. In a cloud market dominated by non-European providers, organisations are increasingly reviewing where their data is stored, who can access it and which jurisdiction applies. Divio's platform is designed to meet that need. Divio builds the platform with full data sovereignty in mind and offer it to enterprise customers. The platform is built to support customers' compliance with the various European data protection regulations.

Where Divio are

The first test version covers the core of the platform. It is being shown to a group of existing customers and new prospects, and their feedback guides what Divio builds next.

Until December 2026: customer demonstrations, gathering feedback and refining the core. January 2027: soft launch of the platform to a select number of existing and new customers. March 2027: step-by-step rollout of further capabilities, including the AI features. 2027 and beyond: sales focus on digital agencies and enterprise customers in the DACH region, while marketing and developer communities drive self-service growth, laying the foundation for expansion across Europe.

"This is a defining moment for Divio. Europe deserves a cloud platform that is as easy to use as the best in the world, and that keeps its data under European rules. Our ambition is to be that platform and to lead the European market. The response from customers to the first version, and being on plan for our January launch, gives us every reason to be confident," said Jon Levin, CEO of Divio Technologies.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.