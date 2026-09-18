Divio Technologies AB: Divio secures new contract worth SEK 700,000 with Swiss Healthcare Company

Divio Technologies has signed a new service contract with a major Swiss Healthcare Company. The contract, valued at approximately SEK 700,000, is in addition to the extensions and expansions announced in November and December 2025. The services are scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2026. Approximately 40% of the work will be outsourced to a third-party partner.

"This contract is further evidence of an expanding relationship with this key client," says Jon Levin, CEO of Divio. "Each new engagement builds on the previous ones, and we see clear potential to continue growing the scope of what we deliver together."

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.