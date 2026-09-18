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DT

WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 08:02
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,01009:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
66 Leser
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Divio Technologies AB: Divio secures new contract worth SEK 700,000 with Swiss Healthcare Company

Divio Technologies has signed a new service contract with a major Swiss Healthcare Company. The contract, valued at approximately SEK 700,000, is in addition to the extensions and expansions announced in November and December 2025. The services are scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2026. Approximately 40% of the work will be outsourced to a third-party partner.

"This contract is further evidence of an expanding relationship with this key client," says Jon Levin, CEO of Divio. "Each new engagement builds on the previous ones, and we see clear potential to continue growing the scope of what we deliver together."

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.