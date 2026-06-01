Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DIVIO BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0028798850 Order Book: 506857 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Divio Technologies AB, the last trading day in Divio Technologies AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2026-06-08 to 2026-06-02.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB