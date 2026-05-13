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WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:05
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,00610:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 08:50 Uhr
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Divio Technologies AB: Divio Reports Improved Sales Momentum in Agency Strategy

Divio Technologies AB reports continued strong momentum in its agency-driven growth strategy, with Agency sales activity steadily increasing.

Since the beginning of April, Divio has contracted for approximately USD 2,200 in new Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) through its Agency sales channel. This MRR relates to commercial activity generated across the approximately 50 Agency partners that the company currently works with, reflecting agreements signed and committed during April and May to date.

Growth is driven primarily by account management of existing agency partners active on the Company's Open Cloud offering. As part of this expansion, Divio has recently also signed its first agency partner in Austria, marking an important step in strengthening its presence in the DACH region.

Divio's agency strategy creates scalable growth by onboarding agencies both as customers and as long-term sales channels. Each agency partner can generate recurring platform revenue both through its own usage and through deployments across its customer network.

To support continued growth, Divio has strengthened its commercial organization through the recruitment of a new Account and Partner Manager focused on partner activation and agency network expansion.

As previously communicated, the growing agency network is also contributing to an expanding enterprise sales pipeline, which the Company is actively working to convert alongside ongoing agency initiatives.

"We are seeing clear proof that our agency strategy is working. Momentum continues to build, and what is particularly encouraging is that growth is being driven both by new agency partnerships and increased activity within our existing network. This gives us strong confidence in our ability to scale further," says Jon Levin, CEO of Divio.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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