Das Instrument DH1 SE0011311554 DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2026The instrument DH1 SE0011311554 DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2026Das Instrument 626 AU000000TEG2 TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2026The instrument 626 AU000000TEG2 TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2026Das Instrument 8TP0 AU0000232415 HYTERRA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.04.2026The instrument 8TP0 AU0000232415 HYTERRA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2026Das Instrument ZA4 CA53680X1033 LITIUM ION ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2026The instrument ZA4 CA53680X1033 LITIUM ION ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2026Das Instrument Y7O ES0105884011 CIRSA ENTER.ACT.SP.EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2026The instrument Y7O ES0105884011 CIRSA ENTER.ACT.SP.EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2026Das Instrument G7Z1 GB00BFZ45C84 1SPATIAL PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2026The instrument G7Z1 GB00BFZ45C84 1SPATIAL PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2026