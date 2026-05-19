Divio Technologies AB: Divio announces preliminary outcome of its rights issue

Divio Technologies AB ("Divio" or the "Company") today announces the preliminary outcome of the rights issue of units, consisting of series B shares, which, pursuant to the authorization from the annual general meeting 2025, was resolved by the Board of Directors on 22 April 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The preliminary outcome indicates that the Rights Issue has been subscribed to a total of approximately 117,8 percent, of which approximately 59,5 percent has been subscribed for with unit rights and approximately 58,3 percent has been subscribed for without unit rights. Based on the preliminary outcome, Divio will receive approximately SEK 5,3 million through the Rights Issue before transaction costs.

Preliminary outcome

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on 19 May 2026, and the preliminary compilation of the outcome shows that 10 107 583 units, corresponding to approximately 59,5 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with unit rights. In addition, an additional 9 904 371 units have been subscribed for without unit rights, corresponding to approximately 58,3 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue has preliminarily been subscribed to a total of approximately 117,8 percent. Based on the preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue, Divio will receive approximately SEK 5,3 million before transaction costs.

The preliminary outcome thus shows that a total of 20 011 954 units, corresponding to 100 059 770 series B shares and approximately 117,8 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for.

Notice of allotment

Those who have subscribed for units without unit rights will be allotted units in accordance with the principles set out in the press release published by the Company on 22 April 2026. Subscribed and allotted units shall be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allotment in accordance with the procedures of their respective nominee.

Final outcome

The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be announced on 21 May 2026. The last day of trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) is expected to occur during week 24, 2026. Trading in the new shares subscribed for with and without unit rights in the Rights Issue on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to commence around week 24, 2026.

Advisers

Navia Corporate Finance AB (www.naviacorporatefinance.com) is acting as Sole Bookrunner and Sole Manager, and Eversheds Sutherland is acting as legal advisor to Divio in connection with the Transaction. Aqurat Fondkommission AB acts as the issuing agent.

For more information about Divio, please contact:

Jon Levin, VD, Divio

Email:ir@divio.com

Important information

The publication, release, or distribution of this press release may be subject to restrictions under law in certain jurisdictions, and persons in the jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to acquire or subscribe for any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation would be unlawful.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved or reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. Nor does this press release constitute a document in the form prescribed by Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Within the European Economic Area ("EEA"), no offer of shares, warrants, or other securities ("Securities") is made to the public in any country other than Sweden. In other member states of the European Union ("EU"), such an offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation. In other EEA countries that have implemented the Prospectus Regulation into national law, such an offer may only be made in accordance with exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation and any relevant implementing measures. In other EEA countries that have not implemented the Prospectus Regulation into national law, such an offer may only be made in accordance with applicable exemptions in national law.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Russia, Belarus, or any other jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would be contrary to applicable rules or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those required under Swedish law. Actions in violation of these instructions may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials relating to the securities described herein are directed only at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities referred to in Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available in the United Kingdom only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release and should not act or rely on it.

This press release does not identify, nor does it purport to identify, risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in new shares. This press release does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or transfer securities in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investor's decision regarding the offering. Each investor or potential investor should conduct its own investigation, analysis, and evaluation of the business and the information described in this press release, as well as all publicly available information. The price and value of the securities may decrease as well as increase. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any other website accessible through hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated into or forms part of this press release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's intentions, assessments, or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, expected growth, strategies, and opportunities, as well as the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the use of expressions such as "believes," "assesses," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "assumes," "should," "could," and, in each case, their negative forms, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in many cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialize or that they are correct. As these assumptions are based on estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other material factors may cause the actual development of events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date of this press release only and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor any other party undertakes to review, update, confirm, or publicly announce any revision to any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, except as required by law or the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

This information is information that Divio Technologies AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-19 20:10 CEST.