Divio Technologies AB: Divio announces that today is the last day of trading in unit rights

Divio Technologies AB's ("Divio" or the "Company") informs that today, 13 May 2026, is the last day of trading in unit rights issued in connection with rights issue of units, which was resolved by the Board of Directors on 22 April 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). Unit rights that are not sold by today, or exercised for subscription by 19 May 2026, will expire and become worthless. The subscription period for the Rights Issue runs from 5 May 2026 up to and including 19 May 2026. Please note, however, that certain banks and nominees may have an earlier deadline for subscription in the Rights Issue. Shareholders should therefore check with their bank or nominee whether they have an earlier response date for subscription.

Summary of the Rights Issue

The subscription price is SEK 0.31 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.062 per class B share. Upon full subscription of the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 5.3 million before transaction costs.

One (1) existing share, regardless of share class, entitles the shareholder to one (1) unit right in the Rights Issue. Twenty-two (22) unit rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) unit. One (1) unit contains five (5) new class B shares.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 16,992,731 units, where each one (1) unit contains five (5) class B shares. Consequently, a maximum total of 84,963,655 class B shares will be issued in the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments from members of the Board of Directors, the CEO, and other shareholders totaling approximately SEK 2.2 million, corresponding to approximately 42.34 percent of the Rights Issue.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue runs from 5 May 2026 up to and including 19 May 2026.

The investment teaser and the terms and conditions for the Rights Issue are available on the Company's website Teaser.

Indicative timetable for the Rights Issue

The timetable below is preliminary and may be subject to change.

5 May 2026 - 13 May 2026: Trading in unit rights.

5 May 2026 - 19 May 2026: Subscription period for the Rights Issue.

20 May 2026: Estimated date for announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue.

5 May 2026 - week 24, 2026: Estimated trading period for paid subscribed units (BTU). The last day of trading in BTU will be announced in a separate press release after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Advisers

Navia Corporate Finance AB (www.naviacorporatefinance.com) is acting as Sole Bookrunner and Sole Manager, and Eversheds Sutherland is acting as legal advisor to Divio in connection with the Rights Issue. Aqurat Fondkommission AB acts as the issuing agent.

For more information about Divio, please contact:

Jon Levin, CEO, Divio

Email: ir@divio.com

Important information

The publication, release, or distribution of this press release may be subject to restrictions under law in certain jurisdictions, and persons in the jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves about and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to acquire or subscribe for any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation would be unlawful.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved or reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. Nor does this press release constitute a document in the form prescribed by Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Within the European Economic Area ("EEA"), no offer of shares, warrants, or other securities ("Securities") is made to the public in any country other than Sweden. In other member states of the European Union ("EU"), such an offer of Securities may only be made in accordance with exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation. In other EEA countries that have implemented the Prospectus Regulation into national law, such an offer may only be made in accordance with exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation and any relevant implementing measures. In other EEA countries that have not implemented the Prospectus Regulation into national law, such an offer may only be made in accordance with applicable exemptions in national law.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to acquire or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any of the securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan, Russia, Belarus, or any other jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would be contrary to applicable rules or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those required under Swedish law. Actions in violation of these instructions may constitute a breach of applicable securities laws.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials relating to the securities described herein are directed only at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities referred to in Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available in the United Kingdom only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action based on this press release and should not act or rely on it.

This press release does not identify, nor does it purport to identify, risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in new shares. This press release does not constitute an invitation to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or transfer securities in any jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute a recommendation for any investor's decision regarding the offering. Each investor or potential investor should conduct its own investigation, analysis, and evaluation of the business and the information described in this press release, as well as all publicly available information. The price and value of the securities may decrease as well as increase. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any other website accessible through hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated into or forms part of this press release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's intentions, assessments, or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, expected growth, strategies, and opportunities, as well as the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the use of expressions such as "believes," "assesses," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "assumes," "should," "could," and, in each case, their negative forms, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in many cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will materialize or that they are correct. As these assumptions are based on estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other material factors may cause the actual development of events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. The information, opinions, and forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date of this press release only and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor any other party undertakes to review, update, confirm, or publicly announce any revision to any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, except as required by law or the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.