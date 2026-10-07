

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia consumer price inflation accelerated to a four-month high in September, Statistics Estonia said Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 3.5 percent from 1.5 percent in August. This was the highest rate since May, when inflation was 3.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent, following a 0.4 percent rise in August.



Statistics Estonia Consumer Price Statistics Service Manager Lauri Veski said the year-on-year increase was influenced the most by the higher costs of housing and transport.



Further, the annual rise was slowed down by the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages which have fallen year on year, added Veski.



Transport cost surged 14.9 percent and housing cost grew 7.4 percent. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices were down 1.2 percent.



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