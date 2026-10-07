Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
07. Oct 2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report type: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure: 05.03.2027
- Language: German
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/finanzberichte-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
- Language: English
Address: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/financial-reports-publications/financial-reports.html
End of message
GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com
|Language
|English
|Company
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Straße 151-153.
|50672 Koeln
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)