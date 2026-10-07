Raisio Oyj: Raisio strengthens its organisation to support the implementation of its growth strategy

Raisio plc, Press Release, October 7, 2026

At the heart of Raisio's strategy are growth in breakfast and snacking products and heart health products, as well as building new business opportunities. We are pursuing growth both organically and through targeted acquisitions. To strengthen the resources needed to execute our strategy, we are making the following changes:

Anni Palmio, BBA, BA (European Business), has served as M&A Director of the Raisio Group since 1 September 2025. As of 7 October 2026, Palmio will report directly to CEO Elli Siltala. The change strengthens the role of acquisitions in implementing Raisio's growth strategy and supports close integration of M&A activities with the Group's strategic decision-making.

At the same time, Raisio is strengthening its capabilities in people leadership. Hanne Peltola has taken up a fixed-term role as Head of Talent and Performance as of 5 October 2026. She will focus on developing the capabilities needed to support Raisio's growth and M&A strategy, as well as developing performance management, remuneration and pay policies. Peltola has extensive experience in demanding senior HR leadership roles in large international listed companies. Most recently, she worked at Kempower, and prior to that at Valmet and Metso, among others.

As announced on 15 September 2026, Lassi Rajala is serving as interim CFO of the Raisio Group. Rajala has around ten years of experience at Raisio in senior business controlling roles. The recruitment process for a new CFO is ongoing.

There have been no changes in Raisio's Group Leadership Team as a result of these appointments.

Further information:

Elli Siltala, CEO, tel. +358 50 384 2532

RAISIO PLC

Raisio's beloved brands make life more fulfilling for millions of people across Europe. We make food that combines delicious taste and convenience with scientifically proven health benefits in a way that gets people hooked on good habits. Our strong brands, such as Benecol® and Elovena®, turn our ambitions into reality. We stay hungry for growth and we aim to be distinctly more inventive than others. We have around 350 professionals focused on healthy food in six countries and export to more than 40 markets around the world. Raisio's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2025, the Group's comparable net sales for continuing operations were EUR 224.2 million and the comparable EBIT was EUR 28.5 million. www.raisio.com