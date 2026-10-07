Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Reports Several Holes, Up To 9.89 g/t AuEq Over 12.00 Meters From Surebet Zone Confirming Continuity, As Well As 24.97 Meters Of 0.70 g/t AuEq From Newly Identified And Extensive Big Bulk Zone, Golddigger ...

Assay results confirm grade continuity across all major mineralized zones at the Surebet High-Grade Gold Discovery that demonstrates predictability of the mineralization model as the system was expanded by more than 1 km along the NE-SW trend and by 100 meters to the north as well as west resulting in a total footprint of the Surebet System increasing to 2.01 Km 2 . Assays are still pending for 55 holes drilled in 2026

Surebet Zone - Drill hole GD-26-483 intersected 9.89 g/t AuEq over 12.00 meters, including 28.81 g/t AuEq over 4 meters consisting of pyrrhotite-galena-sphalerite rich quartz breccia associated with abundant Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE), confirming continuity and high-grade nature of the Surebet Zone; see Figures 1., 2. and Table 1. Accompanying infographics are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baed02d0-04cb-46cd-a550-9301bd20118

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb7c7089-512d-41bd-97aa-549f3ff989e6





consisting of pyrrhotite-galena-sphalerite rich quartz breccia associated with abundant Visible Gold to the Naked Eye (VG-NE), confirming continuity and high-grade nature of the Surebet Zone; see Figures 1., 2. and Table 1. Multiple drill holes confirm the strong continuity and high-grade nature of all 6 mineralized zones within the Surebet System. Highlights include: Big Bulk Zone - Drill hole GD-26-440 intersected 24.97 meters of 0.70 g/t AuEq (0.66 g/t Au and 3.85 g/t Ag) , including 1.09 g/t AuEq (1.07 g/t Au and 5.25 g/t Ag) over 7.05 meters located in the Northwest corner of the known mineralized system; see Figures 3, 8, 9 and Table 1. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2224b415-c790-4a47-b076-077a898c5435





Surebet Zone - Drill hole GD-26-474 intersected 9.74 g/t AuEq (9.47 g/t Au and 50.18 g/t Ag) over 6.23 meters, including 13.88 g/t AuEq (13.51 g/t Au and 70.71 g/t Ag) over 4.26 meters from an interval of quartz-sulphide veining and breccia; see Figure 1 and Table 1. Eldorado Zone - Drill hole GD-26-431 intersected 4.21 g/t AuEq (4.53 g/t Au and 1.48 g/t Ag) over 7.90 meters, including 5.41 g/t AuEq (5.83 g/t Au and 1.43 g/t Ag) over 5.95 meters from an interval of quartz-sulphide veining and widespread biotite alteration part of the that remains open; see Table 1. Multiple Zones - Drill hole GD-26-467 intersected 2.65 g/t AuEq (2.75 g/t Au and 4.90 g/t Ag) over 11.72 meters, including 6.38 g/t AuEq (6.69 g/t Au and 8.40 g/t Ag) over 4.64 meters from an interval spanning sheared quartz breccia part of the Bonanza Zone , distributed veinlets of the Big Bulk Zone , and quartz-sulphide veining part of the Golden Gate Zone that remain open; see Table 1.





With 48,443 meters drilled in 97 holes utilizing 7 drill rigs turning 24 hours a day for 94 days, the 2026 drill program on the Surebet Discovery has exceeded expectations with multiple successful large step-out drill holes, maintaining 100% hit rate intersecting quartz-sulphide mineralization , and with abundant occurrences of VG-NE; see Figures 4a - g.

Accompanying infographics are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/967c288a-41e0-48da-9003-e2885fb2d6dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37cd457e-45e8-429d-bf83-02afe658e286

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52a2ab32-5045-4edb-92b4-5eca6478375b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6873a8f-75f8-491f-bf6c-6847677f0a63

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc630c1f-8e49-44a7-a0f0-1f9ca0282c3b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18bdba87-0f1f-4249-b08c-361e1238fafb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b3e5551-db22-4c89-9aca-fc285f8510e5



the 2026 drill program on the Surebet Discovery has see Figures 4a - g. Over 200,000 meters have been drilled to date at the high-grade Surebet Gold Discovery, where 412 holes out of 483 (85%) contain VG-NE that clearly demonstrates the continuity and predictability of this expansive gold-rich system that remains open; see Figure 5.

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edd7ec06-de36-4f28-b56f-2d7333601e7



that clearly demonstrates the continuity and predictability of this expansive gold-rich system that remains open; see Figure 5. The total footprint of the Surebet system has been expanded to 2.01 km 2 , which represents a 12% increase compared to 1.8 km 2 defined prior to the 2026 drilling season; see news August 24, 2026. Bonanza Zone - drilling in 2026 successfully expanded the From 1.27 km 2 to 1.51 km 2 - It intersected mineralization in multiple step-out drill holes , resulting in the expansion of the Bonanza Zone by 750 meters to the southwest, 100 meters to the west, 100 meters to the north and 160 meters to the northeast side of the Surebet system and still remains open for expansion; see Figure 6. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93d42608-407f-40a2-b0fe-f95645d02eb2

defined prior to the 2026 drilling season; see news August 24, 2026. Golden Gate Zone - drilling in 2026 successfully expanded the from 0.85 km 2 To 1.17 km 2 - It intersected mineralization in multiple step-out drill holes, resulting in the expansion of the Golden Gate Zone by 480 meters to the northeastern side and 540 meters to the southwestern side of the Surebet system; see Figure 7.

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65f7bf5b-d01d-4c68-9bb6-bdce8ae05f64



Big Bulk Zones - Goliath's 2026 drilling successfully identified the newly defined and extensive mineralized areas containing VG-NE that span the volume between the Bonanza and Golden Gate zones near the location where the structures join, extending up to 310 meters in length, 500 meters laterally, and 110 meters vertically. This new zone consists of numerous mineralized stacked veinlets forming broad intervals up to 58 meters wide and hosted in the volcanics with grades up to 3.60 AuEq, potentially amenable to low-cost bulk mining methods; see Figures 3, 8 and 9.

Accompanying infographics are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1e3f2df-e57e-4598-9802-ab59cd794403

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffd80525-878c-4d64-a492-31d9816d1b64



near the location where the structures join, This new zone consists of and hosted in the volcanics with see Figures 3, 8 and 9. High-grade gold has been identified in 7 zones and in three distinct rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All of which contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain wide open for expansion. This supports the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source at depth (a thesis developed from the work at the Colorado School of Mines), a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 2.01 km 2 high-grade gold system at the Surebet Discovery.

including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. and remain wide open for expansion. This supports the 2027 planned expansion and infill drilling areas; see Figure 10. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/690e91ad-2217-491e-ad8a-7932e96c261b



The Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes representing more than 1,500 pierce points (2021-2025) with a vast majority having tight spacings of 25 - 50 meters.

The Surebet Discovery is a grassroots project that has evolved from the idea of exploring prospective untouched ground in an area recently exposed by glacial retreat and permanent snowpack abatement, to a mineralizing system consisting of 46 stacked gold-rich veins defined through over 200,000 meters of drilling, in a total of 21 months of work on the ground.

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to report several assays from its 2026 drill program where drill hole GD-26-483 intersected 9.89 g/t AuEq over 12.00 meters at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% owned Golddigger Property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Recent assay results confirm grade continuity across all major mineralized zones at the Surebet Gold Discovery and demonstrate the predictability of the mineralization model as the system was expanded by more than 1 km along the NE-SW trend by 100 meters to the north and west resulting in a total footprint of the Surebet System of 2.01 Km2- 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization, where 412 drill holes out of 483 (or 85%) contain VG-NE, clearly demonstrating continuity and predictability of the Surebet System as well as the untapped discovery potential remaining on the property. Assays are still pending for 55 holes drilled in 2026

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: "Every season at Surebet delivers positive surprises. What began as a 2 kilometer surface outcrop has expanded into a remarkably continuous, high-grade gold system across stacked veins and multiple rock units within the last few years, featuring visible gold in 85% of our 483 drill holes. Our 2026 drill program, with up to 750 meters of expansion through step out holes, demonstrates rare structural predictability, proving the mineralization remains coherent throughout. Our team sees host rocks extending over a large area, suggesting we are nowhere close to the extent of the system. Additionally, newly identified broad, lower-grade zones between our high-grade Bonanza and Golden Gate zones called Big Bulk zones open compelling potential for underground bulk mining. The Surebet Discovery continues to show strong potential to become one of the most significant high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. We look forward to releasing additional assays from 55 holes that are still pending from our 2026 drill program."

The 2026 drill program continues to deliver remarkable results highlighted by drill hole GD-26-483, which intersected 9.89 g/t AuEq over 12.00 meters, including 33.17 g/t Au over 2.85 meters within a pyrrhotite-galena-sphalerite rich quartz breccia associated with abundant VG-NE part the Surebet Zone. Additionally, complete multi-element assays reported for numerous drill holes confirm strong continuity across all seven mineralized zones within the system.

Highlights include: drill hole GD-26-440, which intersected the Big Bulk Zone with 24.97 meters of 0.70 g/t AuEq; drill hole GD-26-474 in the Surebet Zone intersected 9.74 g/t AuEq over 6.23 meters, including 13.88 g/t AuEq over 4.26; drill hole GD-26-431 in the Eldorado Zone intersected 4.21 g/t AuEq over 7.90 meters, including 5.41 g/t AuEq over 5.95 meters; and drill hole GD-26-467 spanning the Bonanza, Big Bulk, and Golden Gate Zones, which intersected 2.65 g/t AuEq over 11.72 meters, including 6.38 g/t AuEq over 4.64 meters and 28.21 g/t AuEq over 1.02 meters. All 2026 drill holes to date have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization.

The 2026 drill program achieved unprecedented scale and success, completing 48,443 meters across 97 holes using 7 drill rigs operating 24 hours a day for 94 days. The program maintained a 100% hit rate intersecting quartz-sulphide mineralization and abundant occurrences of VG-NE. To date, over 200,000 meters have been drilled at Surebet across 483 holes, of which 85% contain VG-NE. As a result of multiple successful step-out drill holes, the total footprint of the Surebet system has been expanded to 2.01 Km2, representing a 12% increase from the 1.8 Km2 defined prior to the season. Specifically, the Bonanza Zone expanded from 1.27 to 1.51 Km2 growing 750 meters to the southwest, 100 meters west, 100 meters north, and 160 meters northeast, while the Golden Gate Zone expanded from 0.85 to 1.17 Km2, growing 480 meters to the northeast and 540 meters to the southwest.

Furthermore, the 2026 campaign successfully identified the Big Bulk Zone, a newly discovered mineralized area containing visible gold spanning the region between the Bonanza and Golden Gate Zones where the structures converge. The central part of the Big Bulk Zone extends for 310 meters in length, 500 meters laterally, and 110 meters vertically. Individual mineralized intervals in this zone consist of numerous stacked mineralized veinlets spanning up to 58 meters hosted within volcanics with grades up to 3.60 g/t AuEq, presenting strong potential to be amenable to low-cost bulk mining methods.

High-grade gold has been identified in 7 zones and in three distinct rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE and remain open for expansion. These findings suggest the presence of a large-scale, multi-phased high-grade gold mineralizing event driven by a Motherlode causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 2.01 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet Discovery that remains open.

In just 21 months of on-the-ground work, the Surebet Discovery has advanced from a grassroots showing on virgin ground exposed by glacial retreat and permanent snowpack abatement, to an extensive high-grade gold mineralizing system with significant potential. The project now consists of 46 identified stacked gold-rich veins defined by over 200,000 meters of total drilling. The system's scale continues to get larger with every drill program, with over 1,500 pierce points with a vast majority 25 - 50 meter spacing (2021 - 2025) distributed across an area of 2.01 km².

The Company is actively updating its high-grade gold wireframe models as assay results are received. Once all data from the 2026 program has been received, compiled, and modelled, a comprehensive drill plan for the 2027 season will be designed.

Surebet Discovery Highlights

100% of the drill holes completed prior to the 2026 drill season have intersected gold mineralization, clearly demonstrating remarkable grade continuity and widths, with over 1,500 diamond drill hole intercepts (pierce points 2021 - 2025); ~77% have 25 - 50 meter spacings . Demonstrating the geological team has a great understanding of the system and its predictability.



. Demonstrating the geological team has a great understanding of the system and its predictability. The consistent continuity, widths and grade of ore mineralization demonstrated by >200,000 meters of drilling in multiple stacked lodes/veins confirms that the 2.01 km 2 Surebet Discovery has strong potential to become one of the most significant high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years.



in many years. The most recent ore mineralization model incorporating all available data prior to the 2026 drill program identified gold-mineralized vein systems/zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes/veins and multiple subvertical Eocene-aged dyke swarms (see isometric view in Figure 11 below). A good analogy to the Surebet Discovery is the Pogo Mine in Alaska.





Table 1: Gold Equivalent (AuEq) assay results.

Pad ID Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu % Pb % Zn % AuEq

(g/t) Zone Pad10



GD-26-

483



Interval 265.00 277.00 12.00 7.90 138.61 0.34 0.22 1.16 9.89 Surebet



Including 269.00 273.00 4.00 23.66 399.83 1.03 0.63 1.23 28.81 Including 269.85 271.85 2.00 46.78 791.80 2.07 1.25 0.00 56.39 Including 269.85 270.97 1.12 67.01 519.00 1.42 1.41 0.00 70.62 Pad10



GD-26-

474



Interval 281.37 287.60 6.23 9.47 50.18 0.03 0.71 0.77 9.74 Surebet



Including 282.42 286.68 4.26 13.51 70.71 0.03 1.01 1.07 13.88 Including 282.42 283.44 1.02 44.10 147.00 0.04 2.43 1.86 43.54 PAD04



GD-26-

431



Interval 229.00 240.90 11.90 3.07 1.43 0.01 0.01 0.03 2.87 Eldorado



Including 233.00 240.90 7.90 4.53 1.48 0.01 0.01 0.03 4.21 Including 234.95 240.90 5.95 5.83 1.43 0.00 0.02 0.04 5.41 Including 238.00 240.90 2.90 11.42 1.54 0.00 0.03 0.02 10.56 Including 238.00 239.00 1.00 25.05 2.89 0.01 0.02 0.03 23.15 Pad13



GD-26-

467



Interval 406.10 417.82 11.72 2.75 4.90 0.01 0.04 0.16 2.65 Bonanza -

Big Bulk -

Golden Gate



Including 413.18 417.82 4.64 6.69 8.40 0.01 0.10 0.26 6.38 Including 416.80 417.82 1.02 29.99 24.95 0.03 0.38 0.52 28.21 Pad07

GD-26-

485

Interval 649.20 653.00 3.80 8.46 36.19 0.06 0.35 1.15 8.71 Golden Gate

Including 650.35 652.10 1.75 18.19 77.43 0.12 0.75 2.48 18.71 Pad19

GD-26-

481

Interval 340.00 346.00 6.00 4.30 7.89 0.01 0.11 0.27 4.17 Bonanza

Including 341.00 342.00 1.00 24.81 28.60 0.02 0.41 1.11 23.63 Pad19

GD-26-

466

Interval 508.33 512.82 4.49 4.18 20.64 0.05 0.12 1.45 4.58 Golden Gate

Including 508.33 509.77 1.44 12.41 59.08 0.14 0.33 4.25 13.54 Pad07



GD-26-

463



Interval 529.70 539.00 9.30 2.06 8.57 0.02 0.20 0.20 2.12 Golden Gate



Including 529.70 533.00 3.30 3.72 18.34 0.04 0.48 0.41 3.90 Including 536.00 539.00 3.00 2.19 4.65 0.01 0.07 0.14 2.14 Pad04

GD-26-

440

Interval 402.13 427.10 24.97 0.66 3.85 0.01 0.02 0.10 0.70 Big Bulk

Including 403.00 410.05 7.05 1.07 5.25 0.01 0.03 0.06 1.09 Pad16

GD-26-

468

Interval 554.00 556.99 2.99 4.63 30.05 0.07 0.24 0.49 4.91 Golden Gate

Including 555.04 556.04 1.00 13.71 88.51 0.19 0.71 1.32 14.49 Pad04

GD-26-

440

Interval 374.15 399.12 24.97 0.53 2.56 0.01 0.02 0.10 0.56 Bonanza

Including 391.00 399.12 8.12 1.12 4.47 0.02 0.02 0.17 1.16 Pad07



GD-26-

473



Interval 471.00 477.00 6.00 2.36 2.99 0.01 0.04 0.10 2.26 Bonanza



Including 471.00 475.00 4.00 3.30 2.52 0.01 0.03 0.11 3.13 Including 474.00 475.00 1.00 11.68 2.35 0.02 0.02 0.04 10.83 Pad25

GD-26-

495

Interval 249.00 252.15 3.15 4.23 0.88 0.00 0.03 0.02 3.92 Golden Gate

Including 250.15 251.30 1.15 11.54 2.24 0.01 0.08 0.04 10.69 Pad19

GD-26-

466

Interval 180.00 184.00 4.00 2.80 4.59 0.01 0.07 0.13 2.70 Eldorado

Including 180.00 181.00 1.00 10.65 14.38 0.01 0.24 0.36 10.16 Pad01

GD-26-

448

Interval 491.00 495.00 4.00 2.33 10.20 0.03 0.12 0.76 2.53 Golden Gate

Including 492.15 494.07 1.92 4.78 20.34 0.07 0.24 1.56 5.18 Pad11



GD-26-

469



Interval 274.30 280.04 5.74 1.33 12.00 0.02 0.13 0.09 1.45 Surebet



Including 274.30 278.17 3.87 1.88 15.89 0.02 0.18 0.11 2.02 Including 275.47 276.45 0.98 6.53 31.99 0.06 0.54 0.33 6.68 Pad07

GD-26-

485

Interval 657.00 661.00 4.00 1.93 12.44 0.02 0.20 0.31 2.08 Golden Gate

Including 657.00 659.00 2.00 3.74 24.26 0.05 0.40 0.59 4.04 Pad06

GD-26-

459

Interval 827.02 831.00 3.98 1.66 13.90 0.01 0.04 0.44 1.85 Golden Gate

Including 827.02 828.02 1.00 5.42 41.98 0.02 0.07 1.59 6.02 Pad19

GD-26-

466

Interval 195.00 201.00 6.00 1.08 13.13 0.01 0.32 0.30 1.31 Eldorado

Lower

Including 197.87 201.00 3.13 1.82 18.54 0.01 0.44 0.44 2.12 Pad06



GD-26-

447



Interval 213.00 219.83 6.83 0.91 9.95 0.01 0.12 0.20 1.05 Surebet



Including 214.98 219.83 4.85 1.17 13.21 0.01 0.16 0.26 1.36 Including 214.98 216.00 1.02 3.70 36.70 0.03 0.35 0.38 4.09 Pad07

GD-26-

473

Interval 628.10 631.25 3.15 1.77 7.03 0.07 0.04 1.52 2.19 Golden Gate

Including 629.25 630.40 1.15 4.63 16.73 0.18 0.07 4.09 5.74 Pad06

GD-26-

447

Interval 26.00 29.00 3.00 2.40 1.72 0.00 0.01 0.01 2.24 Whopper

Including 27.00 28.00 1.00 7.16 3.69 0.00 0.01 0.02 6.66 Pad24

GD-26-

492

Interval 222.00 225.70 3.70 1.45 6.90 0.02 0.18 1.11 1.76 Bonanza

Including 222.00 224.85 2.85 1.78 8.43 0.02 0.24 1.36 2.16 Pad07

GD-26-

473

Interval 164.77 169.00 4.23 1.33 7.03 0.01 0.17 0.28 1.42 Whopper

Including 165.75 168.00 2.25 2.47 12.33 0.01 0.32 0.52 2.64 Pad17

GD-26-

438

Interval 163.92 167.00 3.08 2.02 2.89 0.01 0.04 0.03 1.93 Eldorado

Including 164.80 166.08 1.28 4.80 5.32 0.01 0.08 0.05 4.54 Pad02

GD-26-

413

Interval 464.00 468.00 4.00 1.50 5.27 0.01 0.00 0.01 1.47 Golden Gate

Including 465.00 467.00 2.00 2.93 7.77 0.01 0.00 0.01 2.82 Pad06 GD-26-

432 Interval 251.00 252.00 1.00 5.90 0.35 0.00 0.00 0.01 5.44 Dyke Pad05 GD-26-

435 Interval 274.19 277.00 2.81 2.03 1.12 0.00 0.00 0.02 1.90 Bonanza Pad17

GD-26-

438

Interval 412.00 416.00 4.00 1.11 9.24 0.01 0.20 0.54 1.33 Surebet

Including 413.00 415.00 2.00 2.17 17.45 0.01 0.39 1.07 2.58 Pad15

GD-26-

442

Interval 546.85 550.85 4.00 0.33 37.40 0.01 1.17 0.87 1.22 Bonanza

Including 547.85 548.85 1.00 0.48 114.00 0.01 3.64 2.93 3.28 Pad06

GD-26-

439

Interval 188.80 192.35 3.55 0.76 31.46 0.01 0.38 0.50 1.32 Surebet

Including 189.80 191.35 1.55 1.72 70.09 0.01 0.87 1.12 2.98 Pad02 GD-26-

422 Interval 242.00 246.00 4.00 1.25 0.90 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.17 Dyke Pad07 GD-26-

463 Interval 543.00 547.00 4.00 0.99 3.22 0.01 0.01 0.10 1.00 Golden Gate Pad01

GD-26-

414

Interval 492.80 495.90 3.10 1.30 2.31 0.01 0.02 0.05 1.26 Bonanza

Including 493.63 494.80 1.17 2.72 3.79 0.01 0.04 0.10 2.60 Pad23

GD-26-

497

Interval 176.00 178.93 2.93 1.17 4.28 0.01 0.03 0.09 1.18 Bonanza

Including 177.00 178.00 1.00 3.38 8.88 0.02 0.06 0.23 3.33 Pad04

GD-26-

446

Interval 513.00 516.20 3.20 0.70 4.99 0.01 0.06 0.32 0.82 Bonanza

Including 514.00 515.05 1.05 2.00 12.23 0.02 0.18 0.77 2.26

Table 2: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Length

(m) GD-26-483 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457295 6163063 1699 30 73 301 GD-26-474 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457294 6163064 1699 79 5 649 GD-26-431 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456711 6162964 1630 40 85 489 GD-26-467 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457964 6162972 1403 240 80 513 GD-26-485 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457056 6163031 1659 161 63 723 GD-26-481 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456842 6162809 1564 112 58 673 GD-26-466 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456841 6162812 1565 42.2 69.1 659 GD-26-463 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457055 6163030 1659 180 73 726 GD-26-440 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456711 6162964 1631 40 85 471 GD-26-468 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457320 6162856 1584 222 80 651 GD-26-473 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457055 6163030 1659 180 59 750 GD-26-495 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 458010 6162368 1094 245 82 309 GD-26-448 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457718 6162966 1489 170 75 522 GD-26-469 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457146 6163024 1673 150 85 525 GD-26-459 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457442 6163160 1708 175 75 855 GD-26-447 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457445 6163162 1708 80 65 462 GD-26-492 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457973 6162662 1177 343 45 302 GD-26-438 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456992 6163124 1670 330.1 47 472 GD-26-413 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457178 6161752 932 205.4 69.9 606 GD-26-432 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457441 6163165 1709 335 45 309 GD-26-435 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456773 6162468 1395 150 50 434 GD-26-442 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457189 6163130 1704 310 79 600 GD-26-439 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457444 6163164 1709 38 58 369 GD-26-422 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457182 6161754 932 103.2 47.1 426 GD-26-414 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457719 6162968 1490 115 81 578 GD-26-497 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457846 6162680 1209 260 70 345 GD-26-446 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162966 1631 0 47 558

Table 3: Five main modelled gold rich zones plus the dykes prior to the 2026 drilling, see isometric view in Figure 11 below.

Zone Number of

lodes/veins Dimensions Key Intercept Status Bonanza 5 1.8 km x 1.8 km x 19 m 8.35 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Surebet 9 1.2 km x 1.0 km x 19 m 21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Golden Gate 18 1.6 km x 1.5 km x 14 m 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m Remains Open Whopper 12 1.0 km x 1.0 km x 6 m 32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m Remains Open Eldorado 2 1.0 km x 900 m x 5 m 13.93 g/t AuEq over 5.75 m Remains Open Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m 12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m Remains Open

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84190ef0-d9a6-4a60-8f51-63d1bb312a38





85% of the holes (412 out of 483) drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery contain VG-NE and 100% have intersected quartz-sulphide mineralization. See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024, July 30, 2024, January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, July 28, 2025, July 15, 2026, August 6, 2026, August 10, 2026, August 11, 2026, August 21, 2026, August 24, 2026, August 31, 2026, September 10, 2026, September 16, 2026, September 18, 2026 and September 22, 2026; see Figure 5 above.



See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024, July 30, 2024, January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, July 28, 2025, July 15, 2026, August 6, 2026, August 10, 2026, August 11, 2026, August 21, 2026, August 24, 2026, August 31, 2026, September 10, 2026, September 16, 2026, September 18, 2026 and September 22, 2026; see Figure 5 above. High-grade gold has been identified in 7 zones and in three distinct rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion.



including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. Metallurgical testing conducted on a composite core sample resulted in metal recoveries of 92.2% for Au, 86.5% for Ag, 94.2% for Pb and 96.9% for Zn achieved through a combination of simple gravity and flotation circuits. The gravity-only recoveries amount to 48.8% Au and 10.3% Ag with a crush size of 327 micrometer (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).



(no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023). The best hole drilled to date from the gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units is GD-23-157 that assayed 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters, including 33.75 g/t AuEq (30.39 g/t Au and 150.42 g/t Ag) over 14.00 meters, including 50.27 g/t AuEq (45.27 g/t Au and 225.42 g/t Ag) over 9.00 meters (see news release dated August 15, 2023). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



(see news release dated August 15, 2023). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. The best hole drilled to date from the precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units is GD-24-260 from the Golden Gate Zone that assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



(see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. The best hole drilled to date from the Big Bulk Zone, previously reported as the volcanic wedge zone, is GD-24-291 that assayed 1.97 g/t AuEq (1.92 Au and 1.85 Ag) over 33 meters (see news release dated August 31, 2026). This zone is composed of dense networks of thin mineralized veinlets interpreted to represent distributed fractures filled by mineralized fluids within structural interaction damage zones developed around the Bonanza-Golden Gate junctions. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



(see news release dated August 31, 2026). This zone is composed of dense networks of thin mineralized veinlets interpreted to represent distributed fractures filled by mineralized fluids within structural interaction damage zones developed around the Bonanza-Golden Gate junctions. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. The best hole drilled to date from the Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters , plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.



is , plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below. A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process at Surebet and suggests a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system hosted in three distinct rock types . Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.



. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath now controls 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres), spanning 56 kilometers of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.



geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential. The Golddigger Property is located adjacent to tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to existing infrastructure including the town of Kitsault proximal to a permitted mine site on private property.





About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% owned and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift and controls 56km of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has shown predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush, including 48.8% recovery of free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows no presence of deleterious elements (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a favourable location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated adjacent to tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resources Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill program to date for a total of 64,364 meters and has recently completed a fully funded drill program in 2026 comprised of 48,443 meters; assays are pending for 55 holes. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1.416.488.2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Disclaimer

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Protocol

Core Samples Handling & Sampling

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill program is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog Geo and QGIS software and data from the 2017-2025 exploration programs. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is selectively sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Samples are selected from continuous intervals of mineralization and/or other relevant geological features, including shoulder samples that extend for 3 meters into adjacent unmineralized and/or unaltered country rock. Along barren core intervals devoid of mineralization or significant geological features, one 1 meter sample is collected every ten meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE) or visibly high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Surface Samples Handling & Sampling

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate samples weighing anywhere between 0.5 and 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample site locations were recorded using handheld GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

Samples Analysis

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations =5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via IMS-230 and ICF6xx methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) Calculation

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) values incorporate metal recovery factors based on preliminary metallurgical testwork, which excluded copper. It was assumed that copper can be recovered with zinc at the same recovery rate. The recovery factors used in the AuEq calculations are: Gold 92.2%; Silver 86.5%; Copper 96.9%; Lead 94.2%; Zinc 96.9%. AuEq metal values are calculated using: 4,222.08 Au USD/oz, Ag 67.76 USD/oz, Cu 6.43 USD/lbs, Pb 1,967.13 USD/ton and Zn 3,578.25 USD/ton (updated on August 4, 2026) using the formula below:

There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located, such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddiggers Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

Reported Drill Intervals and Assays

Drill core intervals are reported as drill lengths, where the true width is estimated to be 80-90% of the length. The widths of the mineralized intervals were defined to reflect both the assay results and the mineralized veining observed in drill core. Veining constrains the local width of the mineralized zone, while assay results define the grade distribution within that zone. Reported intervals are therefore intended to represent geologically meaningful zone widths at the point of intersection.

The reported assays of drill intervals were calculated as length-weighted average grades using the individual sample assay results and their corresponding sample lengths. The average grade for each interval was determined by dividing the sum of the products of each sample grade and sample length by the total sampled interval length (S[grade × sample length] / S[sample length]). This method accounts for variations in sample length and provides a representative average grade over the reported interval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Figure 1

Surebet Zone cross section including GD-26-483 and GD-26-474.

Figure 2

Highlights of GD-26-483.

Figure 3

Big Bulk Zones - plan view including GD-26-440.

Figure 4a

VG-NE

Figure 4b

VG-NE

Figure 4c

VG-NE

Figure 4d

VG-NE

Figure 4e

VG-NE

Figure 4f

VG-NE

Figure 4g

VG-NE

Figure 5

Plan view of VG-NE distribution

Figure 6

Bonanza Zone - plan view expansion map

Figure 7

Golden Gate Zone - plan view expansion map

Figure 8

Big Bulk Zone - cross section of central core zone

Figure 9

Cross section conceptual view of mineralized wedge in Big Bulk Zones

Figure 10

Plan view of infill and expansion pads for 2027

Figure 11

Isometric View of the Surebet Discovery Ore Mineralization Model