Atos International: Atos awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal, ranking among the top 5% of companies assessed worldwide

News release

Atos awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal, ranking among the top 5% of companies assessed worldwide

Paris, France, October 7, 2026 - Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that it has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for its sustainability performance. This recognition places Atos among the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide over the previous 12 months.

With an improved overall score of 85 out of 100, one point higher than in the previous assessment, Atos continues to demonstrate the strength and maturity of its sustainability management system. The assessment covers four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Atos achieved particularly strong results in Ethics, with a score of 97 out of 100, Environment, with 96 out of 100, and Sustainable Procurement, with 86 out of 100.

"The EcoVadis Gold Medal recognizes the sustained commitment of our teams to embedding sustainability across our operations and business relationships. By improving our overall score to 85 out of 100 and ranking among the top 5% of companies assessed worldwide, Atos has once again demonstrated the strength of its sustainability management system and its commitment to continuous progress across its environmental, social, ethical and responsible procurement priorities," said Alexandra Knupe, Group Head for Corporate Social Responsibility, Atos Group.

The EcoVadis assessment is an important independent benchmark of Atos' sustainability management system. It supports the Group's commitment to transparent and responsible business practices and complements its broader sustainability strategy and reporting framework.

For further information on Atos Group's sustainability commitments and performance, please refer to its latest Universal Registration Document.

###

About Atos

Atos is Atos Group's brand dedicated to end-to-end, secure and AI-accelerated digital services. Atos designs, develops and operates digital environments that are critical to performance, resilience and sovereignty. The company helps public and private organizations around the world maintain control of their data and infrastructure, while meeting their compliance requirements.

With more than 52,000 employees serving more than 4,500 customers in 54 countries, Atos supports the modernization of IT systems, accelerates cloud and data transformation, strengthens cybersecurity and deploys secure digital workplaces for the benefit of its customers, their employees and society. Atos also offers consulting and support services through its Atos Amplify brand.

As a trusted partner in the management of complex and critical environments, Atos supports organizations in highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with nearly 54,000 employees and annual revenues of nearly €7.2 billion. With a commercial presence in 54 countries, it operates under two brands: Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. As the European leader in cybersecurity and a leader in the cloud sector, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future. It offers tailor-made and integrated solutions, accelerated by AI, for all sectors of activity. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact: Laurent Massicot - laurent.massicot@atosgroup.com

Attachments