Results include 9.72 g/t Au over 7.2 m in hole 26-SPX-RC135 and 9.68 g/t Au over 3.9 m in hole 26-SPX-RC111, supporting resource upgrade and conversion within the pit limits

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Talamore Mining Corporation (TSX: TALA) (OTCQB: TALMF) ("Talamore" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 40 holes of an ongoing 40,000-metre infill and exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned Coffee Gold project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Drilling is currently targeting the higher-grade Supremo Extension zone (Figures 1 & 2), which currently hosts an Indicated Resource of 2,437 kt at a grade of 1.18 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for a contained 92,000 ounces of gold, and an Inferred Resource of 6,059 kt at a grade of 1.72 g/t gold for a contained 335,000 ounces of gold. The Inferred grade at Supremo Extension is significantly higher than the 1.15 g/t Au grade of the overall Coffee Gold project resource estimate and thus provides a compelling target for converting high-grade ounces to the Indicated category for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway.

Today's release includes assay results from 38 reverse circulation and 2 diamond drill holes totalling 5,250 metres of a planned 25,000 metres of infill drilling at Supremo Extension. The infill drilling program is intended to upgrade resources for the upcoming Feasibility Study and represents only a portion of the broader 40,000-metre program for the property. In total 298 drill holes have been completed for approximately 46,172 metres through September of this year, with results for 140 holes totaling 19,014 metres released to date.

Drilling Highlights

Highlights of the holes reported here from the Supremo Extension structural system include:

9.72 g/t Au over 7.2 m estimated true width (ETW) in hole 26-SPX-RC135

estimated true width (ETW) in hole 9.68 g/t Au over 3.9 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC111

ETW in hole 6.26 g/t Au over 5.8 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC127

ETW in hole 4.04 g/t Au over 15.2 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC123

ETW in hole 2.41 g/t Au over 20.0 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC122

ETW in hole 1.53 g/t Au over 23.0 m ETW in hole 26-SPX-RC057

Tim Warman, President and CEO of Talamore Mining, commented, "These latest results were received just prior to the cut-off date for the updated resource estimate that will underpin the feasibility study currently underway. The results provide confirmation of the grade, continuity and resource growth potential we see at Supremo Extension, with results materially above current resource grades, in some cases extending beyond the limits of the existing resource pit. As we advance Coffee toward a construction decision, results like these reinforce our view that Supremo Extension will be an important part of the Coffee gold project."

Geology and Context of Results

The Coffee Gold project consists of multiple mineralized structural zones forming the equivalent of a large vein swarm with individual structural zones from one to over thirty metres in width and extending up to four-kilometres in strike length (Figure 1). The Supremo Extension portion of the Coffee deposit is at the intersection of a steeply dipping northeasterly trending high-grade structure and a shallower east-dipping structural zone. The shallow dipping structure is unique relative to the other structural zones in the Coffee deposit because of the much thicker mineralization, lower trace metal concentrations and higher silver content. The intersection of these two structural trends creates wide zones of much higher-than-average grade that become ideal for open pit mining.

Hole 26-SPX-RC135 (Figures 2 & 3) encountered much better than expected grade on the steeply dipping structure in Supremo Extension. This hole is the most southwestern hole reported from the 2026 program and will likely add mineralization within the current resource pit, with mineralization remaining open at depth. Assays are pending on three drill holes on this section, which should add continuity to the main mineralized structures and define the bottom of the pit.

(Figures 2 & 3) encountered much better than expected grade on the steeply dipping structure in Supremo Extension. This hole is the most southwestern hole reported from the 2026 program and will likely add mineralization within the current resource pit, with mineralization remaining open at depth. Assays are pending on three drill holes on this section, which should add continuity to the main mineralized structures and define the bottom of the pit. Hole 26-SPX-RC123 (Figure 2 & 4) expands higher grade material on the shallow dipping structure towards the surface. Hole 26-SPX-RC123 also shows strong grades at depth on the structure, but the intercept is predominantly sulphide in nature.

(Figure 2 & 4) expands higher grade material on the shallow dipping structure towards the surface. Hole 26-SPX-RC123 also shows strong grades at depth on the structure, but the intercept is predominantly sulphide in nature. Hole 26-SPX-RC127 (Figures 2 & 5) helps to confirm the current resource model interpretation and shows good grade at the base of the pit, which may support an expansion of the pit at depth.

(Figures 2 & 5) helps to confirm the current resource model interpretation and shows good grade at the base of the pit, which may support an expansion of the pit at depth. Hole 26-SPX-RC122 (Figures 2 & 6) is a shallow hole that confirms near-surface grade and width on the shallow dipping vein. Assays are pending on one drill hole deeper on this section to confirm the model near the base of the pit. These drill results in the low angle structure should increase the block grades and gold ounces in this part of the vein structure.

(Figures 2 & 6) is a shallow hole that confirms near-surface grade and width on the shallow dipping vein. Assays are pending on one drill hole deeper on this section to confirm the model near the base of the pit. These drill results in the low angle structure should increase the block grades and gold ounces in this part of the vein structure. Hole 26-SPX-RC057 (Figures 2 & 7) is another shallow hole that adds better grade and width to the shallow-dipping vein, likely increasing the block grade in this part of the structure.

These 40 drill holes continue the campaign to infill between existing completed cross sections on the Supremo Extension target, to increase drill density and upgrade resources from Inferred to Indicated for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway. Infill and/or expansion drilling has also started on the Supremo and Latte zones, as well as testing of outlying targets including Sugar and Konnexion.





Figure 1. Known mineralized systems and existing drill holes at the Coffee Gold Project. Resource pit outlines in Figures 1 through 7 are based on the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" prepared for Fuerte Metals Corporation by Micon International, with an effective date of August 21, 2025, and an issue date of October 6, 2025.

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Figure 2. Location of drill holes and cross-sections from the current release, Supremo Extension.

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Figure 3. Cross-section E-E' through the Supremo Extension showing high-grade in the deepest drill hole to date on this section of the steeply dipping vein. Results for several additional holes from further down the structure are still pending.

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Figure 4. Cross-section C-C' through the Supremo Extension showing high-grade continuity of intercepts within the shallower eastward-dipping mineralized structure, adding confidence to the existing model and opportunity to upgrade the resource classification in this area.

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Figure 5. Cross-section D-D' through the Supremo Extension showing high grade at the base of the pit and near surface grade and width on the shallow eastward-dipping structure for increased potential for pit expansion.

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Figure 6. Cross-section B-B' through the Supremo Extension showing increasing near-surface width and grade.

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Figure 7. Cross-section A-A' through the Supremo Extension showing increasing near-surface width and grade.

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Table 1. Detailed Drill results

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drilled Width

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(ppm) Zone 26-SPX-DD012 160.0 170.8 10.8 7.4 4.38 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-DD013 172.0 179.5 7.5 4.4 4.01 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC005 48.8 59.4 10.7 9.8 3.06 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC006 16.8 25.9 9.2 8.2 1.68 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC006 33.5 39.6 6.1 6.0 1.04 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC006 91.4 117.4 25.9 24.8 0.60 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC014 9.1 18.3 9.2 8.3 0.74 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC016 16.8 22.9 6.1 5.3 0.76 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC016 67.1 77.7 10.7 6.5 1.05 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC043 22.9 41.2 18.3 16.3 1.40 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC043 59.4 71.6 12.2 9.3 1.00 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC043 80.8 89.9 9.2 6.1 1.05 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC043 100.6 108.2 7.6 4.1 0.94 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC043 128.0 146.3 18.3 8.5 0.39 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC044 118.9 131.1 12.2 11.1 1.63 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC048 114.3 129.5 15.2 12.5 1.93 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC049 6.1 35.1 29.0 13.4 1.52 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC049 41.2 47.2 6.1 2.9 2.35 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC049 56.4 68.6 12.2 7.0 0.68 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC049 91.4 100.6 9.1 5.2 1.84 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC052 36.6 39.6 3.0 2.7 0.67 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC053 50.3 54.9 4.6 2.9 3.19 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC057 27.4 54.9 27.4 23.0 1.53 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC057 64.0 68.6 4.6 3.5 6.92 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC057 91.4 97.5 6.1 3.0 0.73 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC059 111.3 117.4 6.1 5.4 5.36 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC060 144.8 160.0 15.2 8.6 1.12 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC065 114.3 123.4 9.1 8.0 4.46 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC066 89.9 97.5 7.6 7.1 4.06 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC090 18.3 21.3 3.1 2.8 0.95 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC093 137.2 144.8 7.6 5.1 5.60 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC098 35.1 36.6 1.5 1.4 6.17 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC108 29.0 39.6 10.7 9.8 2.06 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC111 91.4 100.6 9.1 7.4 0.94 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC111 150.9 155.5 4.6 3.9 9.68 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC116 13.7 21.3 7.6 6.6 2.03 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC117 16.8 27.4 10.7 9.9 0.69 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC117 35.1 38.1 3.1 2.7 1.38 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC120 41.2 42.7 1.5 1.2 0.39 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC121 68.6 73.2 4.6 2.0 1.58 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC122 68.6 89.9 21.3 20.0 2.41 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC123 82.3 100.6 18.3 15.2 4.04 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC125 48.8 59.4 10.7 9.4 0.97 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC126 93.0 96.0 3.1 2.5 0.65 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC127 111.3 121.9 10.7 5.8 6.26 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC131 146.3 157.0 10.7 5.1 3.44 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC134 42.7 48.8 6.1 5.6 1.05 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC135 65.5 79.3 13.7 7.2 9.72 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC136 45.7 65.5 19.8 18.3 0.72 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC137 59.4 67.1 7.6 6.3 1.63 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC138 143.3 158.5 15.2 6.9 4.34 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC153 121.9 123.4 1.5 1.1 0.95 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC194 166.1 170.7 4.6 3.6 3.24 Supremo Extension 26-SPX-RC201 164.6 169.2 4.6 4.0 1.59 Supremo Extension

Table 2. Drill Hole Locations

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (masl) Azimuth Dip Hole Depth (m) 26-SPX-DD012 583942 6975881 919 135 62 224 26-SPX-DD013 583915 6975839 919 134 73 238 26-SPX-RC005 584226 6975953 931 134 46 102 26-SPX-RC006 584226 6975952 931 352 45 171 26-SPX-RC014 584175 6975974 927 358 63 151 26-SPX-RC016 584166 6976016 914 321 45 139 26-SPX-RC043 584070 6975962 930 308 46 186 26-SPX-RC044 584073 6975960 930 142 50 201 26-SPX-RC048 584050 6975919 937 148 51 146 26-SPX-RC049 584040 6975999 915 310 44 120 26-SPX-RC052 584027 6975794 955 135 44 70 26-SPX-RC053 584026 6975791 955 134 75 82 26-SPX-RC057 584017 6975949 925 315 45 101 26-SPX-RC059 584000 6975884 932 135 46 146 26-SPX-RC060 583998 6975886 932 134 66 201 26-SPX-RC065 583991 6975878 931 142 52 160 26-SPX-RC066 583992 6975880 931 316 51 151 26-SPX-RC090 583903 6975930 899 323 48 70 26-SPX-RC093 583898 6975788 924 148 71 184 26-SPX-RC098 583870 6975903 897 320 45 91 26-SPX-RC108 583842 6975893 889 321 45 81 26-SPX-RC111 583821 6975763 902 308 60 181 26-SPX-RC116 583818 6975657 920 135 45 50 26-SPX-RC117 583816 6975891 882 316 43 81 26-SPX-RC120 583797 6975674 909 135 46 70 26-SPX-RC121 583797 6975674 909 137 67 81 26-SPX-RC122 583798 6975826 885 312 51 111 26-SPX-RC123 583798 6975826 885 292 49 136 26-SPX-RC125 583774 6975854 874 309 45 120 26-SPX-RC126 583770 6975708 890 150 45 111 26-SPX-RC127 583770 6975707 890 150 61 131 26-SPX-RC131 583705 6975663 908 104 54 169 26-SPX-RC134 583711 6975612 926 135 44 70 26-SPX-RC135 583711 6975612 926 134 73 91 26-SPX-RC136 583714 6975812 846 325 46 81 26-SPX-RC137 583715 6975812 846 324 76 101 26-SPX-RC138 583704 6975662 908 116 62 163 26-SPX-RC153 583646 6975653 904 142 45 140 26-SPX-RC194 583838 6975821 899 145 57 171 26-SPX-RC201 584172 6975834 967 13 52 175 Coordinate system NAD83 Zone 7N

The goal of targeting the higher-grade infill portion within the main Supremo Extension is to increase both the size and the grade of the resource for inclusion in the current Feasibility Study work. The current open-pit mineral resource estimate comprises:

Table 3. 2025 Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

Resource Category Tonnage

(kt) Gold Grade

(g/t) Metal Content

(gold koz) Measured 1,200 1.80 69 Indicated 78,846 1.14 2,888 Measured + Indicated 80,046 1.15 2,957 Inferred 21,200 1.17 800

Notes to Table 3:

Economic parameters used in the resource are a gold price of US$2,500/oz; heap leach average recoveries for the individual metallurgical domains of 86.3% for Oxide, 76.0% for Upper Transition, 54.5% for Middle Transition and 31.4% for Lower Transition; a mining cost of C$3.27-$3.50/t, processing costs of C$6.64/t, and general and administrative costs of C$6.0/t. A CAD:USD exchange rate of 1.35 was also assumed. The calculated cut-off grades vary between 0.13 g/t Au and 0.48 g/t Au, depending on the metallurgical domain. The global weighted average cut-off grade is 0.18 g/t Au, with domain tonnage contributions comprising 64% Oxide, 18% Upper Transition, 5% Middle Transition, and 13% Lower Transition. Pit slope angles vary between 45.0 and 48.8 degrees depending on the pit area. Pit optimization was done on 12x12x10 m re-block model with a minimum of 4x4x5 m regularized SMU. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest thousand tonnes and ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Person (QP) for this Mineral Resource Estimate. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported mineral resources in this news release are uncertain in nature; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon's QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resource estimate.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

Reverse circulation samples are collected at the drill rig by a qualified subcontractor in conjunction with rock chips for logging. Samples are collected every 5 ft (~1.52 m) for the entire hole, with the exception of the first sample of each hole where intervals may be longer depending on recovery while casing is set. Large retention bags (36"x24") are marked with the depth of the interval and small sample bags (12"x 20") are marked with a sample ID corresponding to a sample tag book where depth interval and hole information are recorded. The sample is collected in a clean bucket from under the cyclone. The full sample and bucket are weighed and then the sample is split using a riffle splitter (1/8 split) into a retention bag and a sample bag. The retention and sample bags are weighed on a scale, and the total weight, retention bag weight, and sample bag weight are recorded in the corresponding sample tag book.

A representative spear sample is taken from the waste bucket and is dry and wet sieved on site. Chips from the sieved sample are placed in a chip tray marked with the corresponding depth interval. Retention bags are folded over and are stacked neatly at the drill site; sample bags are closed and arranged into sample shipments at the drill site. A geologist regularly checks in on each drill to ensure sample integrity, quality, and that the site is being maintained in a clean and orderly manner to prevent sampling errors and contamination. When groundwater is encountered, the drillers will attempt to "dry" the interval before it reaches the cyclone. If a sample is wet, the sample will be spear sampled rather than split, and 'wet sample' is noted in the tag book. A geologist will supervise sampling during wet drilling conditions to ensure the sample is representative.

The cyclone is checked regularly for contamination and cleaned as necessary, regardless of drilling conditions. The collected samples are brought to the main core processing area at the end of every shift where they are laid out and the sample count and sequence numbers are checked to verify against the completed tag books.

For diamond drilling, when drilling is underway cores are taken from the core tube and placed into wooden core boxes. No core logging or sampling is completed at the drill rigs. Once the drill core arrives at the core logging facility the geologist and geo-technician inspect every core box to ensure that 3 m interval blocks and box numbering are in the correct order. For oriented core the core is oriented based on the core orientation mark at the end of each 3 m run. The geo-technician then measures each run of core and records the total recovery, rock quality designation (RQD), fracture frequency, number of fractures along foliation, joint roughness, orientation mark quality, and run-on-run consistency (RORC). Using the recovered core length, metre marks are put on the core at 1 m intervals and meterage for each core box are labelled. Drill core losses are assessed and recorded during the logging stage. Once geotechnical and geologic logging have been completed sample intervals are marked and tagged by the logging geologist. Core is then transported to the core cutting facility where it is cut and sampled as per the logging geologists' instructions and procedures.

For both reverse circulation and diamond drilling samples, standards and blanks occur every 10 samples and the standard type is generated randomly in the acQuire database upon entry. Standards and blanks are inserted by the geo-technicians during shipment preparation. Standards and blanks procedures for RC sampling are the same as diamond drill core sampling.

All reverse circulation and diamond drilling samples collected in 2026 were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for preparation and assaying. Samples were typically received, crushed, and pulverized by the ALS Whitehorse preparation facility, and shipped to ALS North Vancouver for assaying. Prepared samples were assayed for gold using a conventional lead-fire assay procedure (Au-ICP21, ICP-AES) on 30 g sub-samples (50 g samples were used in 2010). Fire-assayed samples with grades in excess of 10 g/t gold were re-assayed from a second 30 g split (50 g split in 2010) using a fire assay procedure and a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). All regular drill samples were analyzed for a suite of 48 elements utilizing a four-acid digestion with a combination of ICP-AES and ICP-MS finishes (ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

Mr. Charlie Ronkos, MMSA is Talamore's EVP Exploration and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.

Messrs. Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng. and Charley Murahwi, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) who prepared the Coffee Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate. Micon International Limited is "Independent" of Talamore as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. The estimate was prepared by Micon International Limited in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 with an effective date of August 21, 2025.

About Talamore Mining

Talamore Mining Corporation is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Coffee Gold Project in Yukon, Canada. Coffee is a 100%-owned, open-pit heap leach gold project in the final stages of permitting and engineering, and the Company is working toward a construction decision. The project hosts 3.0 million ounces of Measured and Indicated resources and an additional 0.8 million ounces of Inferred resources. In addition to Coffee, Talamore holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets in Chile and Mexico, providing longer-term growth potential.

Talamore recognizes that protection of the land and water around the Coffee Gold Project is of central importance to the Trondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. The Company is focused on building long-term relationships grounded in transparency, respect, and follow-through. From day one, Talamore's approach is simple: do the work properly, be honest about it, and follow through on what we say.

Additional Information

For more information, please contact:

Tim Warman

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Talamore Mining Corporation

Email: info@talamoremining.com

Phone: 604.646.1890

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future development plans and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; results of exploration; the economics of processing methods; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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