Bedford, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTC Pink: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces that it entered into an amending agreement with Touba Mining Junior SARL ("Touba") extending the final cash payment date pursuant to its option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Sananfara gold exploration permit in the Kangaba area, Koulikoro Region, Mali. Sananfara is the final option agreement remaining to be exercised of the four option agreements (Deguefarakole, Niaouleni West, Samaya South and Sananfara) that comprise Sylla's 100% interest in its 17,200 Ha Niaouleni Gold Project.

The final cash payment of 80,000,000 FCFA (approximately CAD $200,000) is now payable by February 28, 2027. The final cash payment was previously due by August 31, 2026.

The payment extension provides Sylla with additional time to complete the remaining payment while it waits for the renewal of its 100% owned Deguefarakole permit to be processed by the Malian government.

"We are very pleased that Touba was amenable to extending the final Sananfara payment as we await the renewal of the Deguefarakole permit so we can advance our plans in Mali," said Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla Gold. "We remain encouraged by our ongoing discussions with government officials regarding the Deguefarakole renewal. Receipt of the renewal will be an important step towards advancing the next phase of exploration at Niaouleni."

Deguefarakole Licence Renewal Update

Sylla continues to await the renewal of its Deguefarakole exploration licence, a key component of the Company's Niaouleni Gold Project. The Company filed its renewal application in April 2026 and remains in regular communication with the Malian government. The timing remains subject to completion of the government's administrative procedures.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., Director of Sylla Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Sylla Gold Corp.

Sylla Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali, within the Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankoro gold corridor. Previous drilling at Niaouleni has returned high-grade gold results, highlighting the project's exploration potential. Geological modelling and geochemical surveys have identified multiple targets along the mineralized shear zone, providing opportunities to extend known mineralization and test additional zones through systematic exploration and drilling.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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