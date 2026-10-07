

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to a 4-month low of 0.8448 against the pound, from an early high of 0.8484.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 2-day lows of 1.1179, 176.55 and 0.9311 from early highs of 1.1255, 178.31 and 0.9368, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slipped to nearly a 1-year low of 1.6048, a 5-day low of 1.9941 and a 5-month low of 1.5907 from early highs of 1.6124, 2.0053 and 1.5994, respectively.



IF the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.83 against the pound, 1.10 against the greenback, 176.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 1.59 against the aussie, 1.98 against the kiwi and 1.56 against the loonie.



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