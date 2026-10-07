

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety is writ large in global markets amidst anticipation ahead of the release of the minutes of Fed's latest meeting, to be released on Wednesday afternoon. Despite enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence and its prospects, renewed worries about the spike in AI-related debt issuance weighed on sentiment. The political and fiscal situation in Europe, the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East as well as fears of fuel-led inflationary pressures swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index staged an emphatic rebound. Bond yields hardened across regions and tenors. Fed rate hike expectations for October continue to remain low. The likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in October has increased to 21.6 percent, from 19.9 percent a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool shows.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks rallied amidst risks to oil flows from the Middle East and increased attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Gold plunged as bond yields spiked and the greenback strengthened. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,299.10, down 0.43% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,805.50, down 0.17% Germany's DAX at 25,115.22, down 1.31% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,467.31, down 0.71% France's CAC 40 at 7,779.94, down 1.08% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,179.70, down 1.48% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 70,150.00, down 0.76% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,727.70, down 0.09% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,842.19, up 0.31% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,130.50, down 0.62% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,803.90, down 1.98%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.31, up 0.47% EUR/USD at 1.1193, down 0.60% GBP/USD at 1.3227, down 0.38% USD/JPY at 158.31, up 0.13% USD/CHF at 0.8326, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6964, down 0.26%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.323%, up 1.04% Germany at 3.5080%, up 0.77% France at 4.899%, up 3.20% U.K. at 5.4621%, up 1.57% Japan at 3.122%, up 0.94%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $102.03, up 1.44% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $90.11, up 0.75% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,138.65, down 1.16% Silver Futures (Dec) at $60.29, down 2.11%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $83,965.52, down 2.52% Ethereum at $2,592.67, down 4.47% BNB at $769.80, down 1.76% XRP at $1.46, down 3.42% Solana at $117.91, down 1.93%



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