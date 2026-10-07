Google and Unity today announced a strategic partnership for a new, integrated gaming platform coming later this year designed to revolutionize the next era of gaming. Bringing together the power of Google AI, the reach of Google's billion user products, and the world-class game-building expertise of Unity, this initiative will put game creation in the hands of millions of new creators, and bring new experiences to billions of players worldwide.

Exploring the next frontier of interactive media

Google and Unity share a fundamental belief that AI can open the opportunity of game creation to anyone with an idea for a game and the two companies are teaming up to build that future together. The partnership unites Google's cutting-edge AI research with Unity's industry-leading engine technology to build something new: creation tools anyone can pick up, AI designed for interactive play, and a platform that is built for community driven features. To empower creativity for everyone, Google is deeply committed to working alongside Unity, uniting cutting-edge AI research with industry-leading engine technology.

Introducing Playground, a gaming platform for creators of all abilities

An essential part of this partnership is Google's experimental new Playground platform, available today, which allows users (18+) to generate and customize playable games using natural language prompts, with no coding required.

Building on Playground, later this year Google and Unity will introduce an expanded creation experience called Unity Spark, a brand new product built from the ground up for a new generation of creators.

Playground with Unity Spark will maintain an accessible interface while unlocking robust, professional-level mechanics, high-fidelity 3D capabilities, and the ultimate flexibility of the Unity runtime. This will ensure a comprehensive ecosystem where creators can start with a simple text prompt and eventually grow into building immersive, superlative experiences with Unity as the premier partner.

Unprecedented reach and multi-platform distribution

Built on the strength of Google's expansive consumer ecosystem, this partnership will offer creators a global stage. With intuitive publishing tools, creators can easily connect with a global audience of players.

Google will be highlighting standout Playground creations across its network, celebrating a new generation of creators, and inspiring them to explore the advanced tools available in Unity Spark. This partnership will offer an unparalleled go-to-market boost for Playground and Unity Spark creators.

Built-in community connection

Recognizing that community is at the heart of gaming, the platform is deeply-integrated with Google's communal infrastructure. Users can log in with their Google Play Games profile to easily access built-in leaderboards, multiplayer matchmaking, and community features ready from day one. Playground public creations feature interactive communal elements that encourage players to share, like, and engage with new games. These mechanics will fuel continuous engagement and a powerful communal flywheel.

Creators can test out Playground at https://playground.google.com, and learn more about Unity Spark online at http://unity.com/spark.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's business and product plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including the anticipated benefits of Unity's partnership with Google and the opportunities it is expected to provide to creators. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Unity media relations:

Shirley Chu

UnityComms@unity3d.com