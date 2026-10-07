Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) (the "Company" or "TICO") announces that it intends to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. TICO's financial year ends on May 31. In reliance on the Order, TICO will not file interim financial reports and related MD&A for the three-month and nine-month interim periods of its financial year. In summary:

Interim reports not filed: TICO will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A for its first quarter (ending August 31) or its third quarter (ending on the last day of February); and

Continued reporting: TICO will continue to file audited annual financial statements and related MD&A (due within 120 days after May 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days after November 30).

TICO confirms that it satisfies the conditions of the Order, including that it has been a reporting issuer for at least 12 months, is a venture issuer with securities listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, has revenue of no more than $10 million as shown in its most recently filed audited annual financial statements, and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

The first interim period for which TICO does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Order is the three-month period ended August 31, 2026.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Order.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (FSE: ON8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's intention to rely on the Order and adopt semi-annual financial reporting; the first interim period for which the Company will not file an interim financial report and related MD&A; the Company's future financial reporting and filing timelines; the Company's continued satisfaction of the conditions of the Order; and the anticipated benefits of semi-annual reporting, including reduced compliance costs and administrative burden. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will continue to satisfy the conditions of the Order and that the Order will remain in effect on its current terms.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the Company ceasing to satisfy the conditions of the Order, including as a result of a change in its revenue, listing status or disclosure record, a change in its financial year end, the filing of a base shelf prospectus, or a regulatory sanction or cease trade order; the Order being amended, revoked or expiring; the Company being required to prepare interim financial information in connection with a prospectus, information circular, take-over bid circular, issuer bid circular or other transaction; the risk that shareholders and investors will receive financial information less frequently than under quarterly reporting; and general business, economic and capital market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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