Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (OTCQB: TIRDF) (FSE: ON8) (the "Company" or "TICO") provides the following clarification regarding the stock options announced on February 25, 2026 at the request of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC").

On February 25, 2026, TICO announced the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 4,346,000 common shares to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. On April 21, 2026, TICO announced a correction of the exercise price of the options to $0.35 per common share, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). None of the options have been exercised.

Following a review of the grant in response to the BCSC's inquiry, the Company determined that 18 consultants and advisors and one former director of the Company were ineligible to receive stock options under the Company's stock option plan. These individuals had previously been announced as recipients of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,046,000 common shares. The Company has commenced the process to cancel these stock options. TICO's board of directors has approved the cancellation of the options. Under the Company's stock option plan, the cancellation requires the consent of each affected optionee, and the Company is seeking those consents. A further news release and the applicable CSE filings will follow within two business days after the cancellations become effective.

Upon receipt of all required consents and completion of the cancellation, options to purchase 1,300,000 common shares held by the Company's current directors and officers from the February 25, 2026 grant will remain outstanding, each exercisable at $0.35 per common share until February 25, 2031.

The Company's audited financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2026, reflect the options as granted and outstanding at that date. The cancellation of vested options does not change the share-based compensation expense previously recognized.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (OTCQB: TIRDF) (FSE: ON8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the cancellation of stock options; the receipt of consents from the affected optionees; the expected timing of completion of the cancellation; and the number of options expected to remain outstanding. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the affected optionees will provide their consents within the expected time.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: some or all of the affected optionees not providing their consent, or not doing so within the expected time; and general business, economic and capital market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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