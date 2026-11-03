Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (OTCQB: TIRDF) (FSE: ON8) (the "Company" or "TICO") announces that it has completed the cancellation of stock options described in its news release dated October 14, 2026.

Further to its news release dated October 14, 2026, issued at the request of the British Columbia Securities Commission, TICO has received the written consent of all 19 affected optionees and has cancelled stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,046,000 common shares. Each cancellation became effective on the date the Company received the optionee's signed consent, the last of which was received on October 29, 2026. None of the cancelled options had been exercised.

Following the cancellation, options to purchase 1,300,000 common shares from the February 25, 2026 grant remain outstanding, all held by the Company's current directors and officers, each exercisable at $0.35 per common share until February 25, 2031. The Company has filed the applicable notice with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The cancellation of vested options does not change the share-based compensation expense previously recognized in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2026.

About Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (OTCQB: TIRDF) (FSE: ON8) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is pursuing a strategy of identifying and advancing underexplored projects with strong geological fundamentals, historical mineralization, and district-scale exploration potential.

TICO holds a growing portfolio of exploration assets including the Hatsfield Antimony-Gold Project and the Fredricksburg Antimony-Gold Projects in New Brunswick, located within prospective structural corridors known to host antimony and gold mineralization, as well as the Silver Giant polymetallic property near Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia, which hosts historic production of lead, zinc, silver, copper, antimony and cadmium. The Company also holds an option over the Wildcat Property in British Columbia.

Through the acquisition of these projects, TICO is building a portfolio targeting antimony and associated precious and base metals, commodities increasingly recognized as critical to North American supply chains and industrial applications.

Disclaimers

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's outstanding stock options. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, general business, economic and capital market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321987