Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of First Five Partners Sàrl ("First Five"), a Switzerland-based sports advisory, commercial strategy and digital transformation business, from Nicholas Hyett, an arm's length party to the Company (the "Transaction").

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo, commented: "We are pleased to complete the acquisition of First Five and officially welcome Nick and the First Five team to Miivo. We believe the combination of First Five's strategic advisory capabilities and relationships across the international sports ecosystem with Miivo's AI, automation, business intelligence and implementation capabilities creates a compelling opportunity to further commercialize and deploy Miivo's existing technology platform. Importantly, we view First Five as an attractive commercial deployment environment for our existing technology solutions and expect the Transaction to help accelerate product development, validate commercial use cases and support future commercialization efforts. We look forward to working together to deliver innovative digital transformation solutions for sports organizations internationally."

Upon completion of the Transaction, First Five has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Miivo. In addition, Nicholas Hyett has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company, effective upon Closing.

"We are excited to join Miivo and begin the next phase of growth for First Five," added Nicholas Hyett, founder of First Five and newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer of Miivo. "The Transaction provides an opportunity to combine First Five's sports-sector expertise and relationships with Miivo's AI and technology capabilities while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that has driven our success. We believe First Five provides an excellent opportunity to showcase and deploy Miivo's existing technology solutions within an established business serving internationally recognized sports organizations. We look forward to continuing to support our clients while bringing innovative solutions to the global sports market."

Strategic Rationale

The Company believes the acquisition of First Five is complementary to its existing business and consistent with its long-term strategy of developing, commercializing and deploying AI, automation and business intelligence solutions. Management believes First Five's established operations and customer relationships provide Miivo with a practical commercial environment in which to deploy, test and refine its existing technology platform in a live operating business. The Company believes the Transaction will assist in accelerating product development, validating commercial use cases and supporting the continued commercialization of Miivo's technology solutions while establishing a business presence in Europe.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the Agreement, Miivo acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of First Five for aggregate consideration of CHF 288,000 (approximately C$490,420) (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price was satisfied through CHF 144,000 paid in cash at closing and CHF 144,000 satisfied through the issuance of a non-interest bearing, non-convertible loan note maturing six months following closing.

The Transaction was completed on October 2, 2026 following satisfaction or waiver of all applicable closing conditions.

The Company believes the Transaction constitutes an exempt transaction pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets. The Transaction is arm's length in nature and did not involve the issuance of securities of the Company.

About First Five

First Five is headquartered in Féchy, Vaud, Switzerland and is a sports-sector advisory business focused on helping sports organizations, leagues, federations, clubs, venues and related stakeholders increase the commercial value of their audiences through data, technology and digital transformation initiatives. The business works with internationally recognized sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, the International Basketball Federation and Premier Padel, and has developed expertise in fan engagement, audience intelligence, digital capability development and commercial transformation initiatives.

For further information, please visit: https://www.firstfive.partners/

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S0) is transforming how SMEs access financial intelligence by leveraging AI to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI-powered management platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, future integration initiatives, the deployment of the Company's technology within First Five, future commercialization opportunities and the future operations of the combined business. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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