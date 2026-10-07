

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 6-day high of 189.53 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day high of 176.55 against the euro, from early lows of 190.38 and 178.31, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 208.90 and 157.85 from and early 2-week low of 210.21 and nearly a 2-week low of 158.51, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 109.95, 88.46 and 110.95 from an early 8-day low of 110.65, a 6-day low of 89.08 and nearly a 2-week low of 111.52, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 187.00 against the franc, 175.00 against the euro, 214.00 against the pound, 156.00 against the greenback, 108.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.



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