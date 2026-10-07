

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.1165 against the euro and 1.3194 against the pound, from early lows of 1.1255 and 1.3268, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 158.51 and a 6-day high of 0.8339 from early lows of 157.85 and 0.8317, respectively.



Against Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to 2-day highs of 0.6943 and 0.5586 from early highs of 0.6985 and 0.5625, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.4272 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.4210.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 159.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the franc, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.55 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.



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