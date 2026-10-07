Metacon AB: Metacon awarded EU funding for next-generation AEM electrolysis R&D project

Metacon's fully owned Greek daughter company Metacon SA has been awarded public EU funding for its participation in the AMEL (Green Hydrogen Advancement: Pioneering Anion Exchange Membrane Water Electrolyzer Solutions) research and development project. The project aims to advance Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) water electrolysis technology for cost-effective and sustainable green hydrogen production.

Under the project (reference: AMEL (????01-0098859), Metacon will contribute to the further development and optimisation of AEM based electrolyser technology, including catalysts for the oxygen and hydrogen evolution reactions that do not depend on critical raw materials or precious and rare metals such as platinum or iridium. The work also covers improved electrode designs, membrane durability, system components, and the development of a 0.5 kW stack and test unit. The project targets electrical efficiency above 80% and robust operation under steady-state and start-stop cycling.

Metacon's project budget amounts to EUR 130,407, of which EUR 104,326 is covered by public funding. The funding rate is 80%, and the project has a duration of 24 months.

The project expands Metacon's research and development activities in electrolysis and strengthens the company's experience in AEM technology alongside its existing activities in pressurised alkaline electrolysis and PEM. It also contributes to research, innovation and development in the Region of Western Greece.

"Innovation is essential for accelerating continuous improvements in hydrogen production. We are pleased to receive this support and to participate in the development of the AEM electrolysis technology. AEM has significant long-term potential complementing existing technologies and contribute to even more cost-efficient hydrogen production in important applications in the future," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO of Metacon.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO

+46 707 647 389

christer.wikner@metacon.com

About the project

The project was approved under the Call: "RESEARCH & INNOVATION IN WESTERN GREECE 2024" (Sub-action 1.i.1: "Production of new/improved products, services, and processes aligned with the RIS3 and its regional specialization, through the support of enterprises and their collaboration with research organizations"). MIS Code: 15145. Programme: Western Greece 2021-2027.

The public expenditure for this project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the European Union, Greek National Funds, and the Operational Programme "Western Greece 2021-2027".

Read the full project abstract.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its proprietary patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection.