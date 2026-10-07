Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group reveals the Sport Coupé 35, a Sport Cruiser with the comfort of a Coupé

Nimbus Group AB (publ) today shows the first images of the Sport Coupé 35, the Coupé of the new Sport Cruiser 35 series. The boat makes its world premiere at boot Düsseldorf, 23 to 31 January 2027.

The Sport Cruiser 35 series comprises three models on one hull, the Sport Tender, the Sport Weekender and the Sport Coupé. The Sport Coupé 35 is built on the same twin-stepped, air-lubricated hull as the Sport Tender 35, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2026 and has since been nominated for European Powerboat of the Year 2027. The Sport Coupé 35 is a Coupé built as a Sport Cruiser. It combines the characteristics of a Sport Cruiser with those of a Nimbus Coupé in one boat. From the Sport Cruiser it takes the hull, made to run fast, steady and dry without spray, and a structure built from as few parts as possible. From the Coupé it takes the saloon, where everyone travels together, in comfort and all year round.

The boat is designed for a wide range of use, from fishing and swimming to overnight stays, and has three multifunctional living areas. The foredeck seats up to eight around a table. The aft deck has an L-shaped sofa that converts between dining and sun bed, a fold-out side balcony and an integrated canopy.

In the saloon the galley sits on the same level as the dinette, which converts for dining, lounging and sleeping. Below deck there is a fore cabin, a mid cabin and a head with shower.

The Sidewalk, the asymmetrical deck layout used on most Nimbus Coupés, gives an extra-wide side deck to starboard and more interior space. A new side door at the helm and a side gate in the hull give direct access to the quay, and the boat is offered with joystick docking. The forward-raked windscreen follows the exterior design language of the 495 Coupé and, with the long sheer line of the 35 hull, gives the boat a bolder, sportier silhouette.

Engine options are Mercury outboards, a single V10 or twin V8 300, or a Volvo Penta D6 inboard. Full specifications will be presented at the world premiere.

"Like the 495 and the Sport Tender 35, the Sport Coupé 35 brings together what people love into something new, and this time into something unique, a Sport Cruiser and a Coupé in one boat. It has the same hull and the same solid build as the Tender, with the exceptional seakeeping and handling the boat testers praised at Cannes. To that we add the living comfort Nimbus has always been known for. You get one boat to use all year, for a day out, a long journey or a summer onboard. That is what Crafted for Living means to us."

Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se



For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46 707 94 05 65

johan.inden@nimbus.se

Image Attachments

Nimbus Sport Coupe 35