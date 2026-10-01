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NI

WKN: A2QNRM | ISIN: SE0015407390 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RN
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:03
0,992 Euro
-0,20 % -0,002
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nimbus Group AB: Mikael Mårtensson assumes the role of CFO for Nimbus Group today, October 1

As previously announced, Mikael Mårtensson has been appointed CFO of Nimbus Group. He assumes the position today, succeeding Christian Johansson, who has served as interim CFO.

Mikael holds a Bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from University West and has over 25 years of experience in senior finance and CFO roles within Swedish and international companies.

"In Mikael Mårtensson, Nimbus Group has gained an experienced leader and financial executive with extensive experience in the manufacturing industry, and I am very pleased to welcome Mikael to the team," says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

"I am happy to be joining Nimbus Group in the role of Group CFO. The company has fantastic brands with strong market positions. I very much look forward to continuing to develop the business together with the entire team at Nimbus Group," says Mikael Mårtensson.

Mikael Mårtensson's previous employers include the Volvo Group, Transatlantic AB, Plastal Industri AB, and Frauentahl Gnotec AB. In addition to these roles, Mårtensson has extensive experience driving change management initiatives from his years working as a consultant.

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

For more information, please contact: Gunilla Öhman, Investor Relations, phone: +46 707 63 81 25 gunilla.ohman@nimbus.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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