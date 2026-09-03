Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group enters strategic partnership with Nautrik AB for autonomous marine systems

Nimbus Group AB (publ) has entered into a framework agreement with Nautrik AB regarding the production and assembly of autonomous surface vessels (USVs). As part of the collaboration, Nimbus Group has delivered the first batch of units, which have completed planned acceptance and verification tests with positive results.

Nautrik develops autonomous maritime systems for defence and security applications. The partnership combines Nautrik's expertise in AI-native, multi-unit autonomous maritime control systems with Nimbus Group's industrial manufacturing capabilities, marine engineering expertise and proven ability to produce advanced marine platforms in Sweden. Nimbus will support Nautrik with manufacturing, assembly and marine systems integration as the collaboration progresses.

The collaboration has already resulted in the delivery of the first batch of units, which have completed planned acceptance and verification tests with positive results. The successful programme validates both the technical solution and the industrial cooperation between the companies and marks an important milestone in the partnership.

"This agreement is a strong validation of Nimbus Group's capabilities beyond the recreational boating market. We see growing demand for advanced marine platforms within defence and security applications, and our industrial expertise, production capacity and long experience in building high-performance boats make us a strong partner in this segment. The successful delivery and testing of the first units demonstrate both the strength of the solution and our ability to industrialize and manufacture advanced marine platforms in Sweden. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Nautrik and supporting future growth in this important market," says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

"Nimbus is the backbone of a strong Swedish sustainable supply chain for our products. As demand for validated and proven autonomous marine systems continues to grow, it is essential for us to have a manufacturing partner that combines deep maritime expertise with industrial scalability. Nimbus Group offers broad capabilities across design, engineering, production and lifecycle support, together with the flexibility and production capacity required for future growth. Their proven ability to deliver advanced marine solutions in Sweden, including projects for governmental customers, made Nimbus a natural partner for us. The successful initial deliveries and tests further confirm that we have chosen the right industrial partner," says Oscar Fors, CEO of Nautrik.

The partnership further supports Nimbus Group's strategic ambition to expand its presence within professional and government-related maritime applications, complementing its established position in the premium leisure boating market. The Company sees growing opportunities in defence, security and other mission-critical naval segments where operational reliability, industrial scalability and proven manufacturing competence are key success factors.

For more information, please contact

Nimbus Group

Johan Inden

CEO

Tel: +46 707 94 05 65

E-mail: johan.inden@nimbus.se

Nautrik

Maja Hansson

Head of Communications

Tel: +46 73 856 89 92

E-mail: maja.hansson@nautrik.com

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se