Nimbus Group AB: Bulletin from Nimbus Group's Annual General Meeting 2026

The material resolutions passed at Nimbus Group's Annual General Meeting earlier today on 19 May 2026 are presented below. The meeting was held in Nimbus Group's offices in Gothenburg and by way of postal voting. All resolutions were passed in accordance with the Board's and the Nomination Committees' proposals as presented in the notice convening the meeting.

Approval of the income statement and balance sheet

The meeting resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

The meeting resolved that no dividend should be paid for the financial year 2025 and that available earnings are carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of the Board of Directors and audit firm

The meeting resolved to re-elect Mats Engblom, Per Hesselmark, Eva Nilsagård, Gustav Lindner and Henrik Patek and to elect Otto Drakenberg as the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The meeting also resolved to re-elect Mats Engblom as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Lars Hygrell and Johanna Lundberg have declined re-election.

The meeting resolved to re-elect the registered audit company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor, with the authorised public accountant Magnus Lagerberg as the auditor in charge, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and auditor

The meeting resolved on the following compensation on an annual basis:

500,000 (500,000) SEK to the Chairman of the Board of Directors

300,000 (300,000) SEK to each of the other members of the Board of Directors

125,000 (125,000) SEK to the Chairman of the audit committee

50,000 (50,000) SEK to each of the other members of the audit committee

75,000 (75,000) SEK to the Chairman of the remuneration committee

50,000 (50,000) SEK to each of the other members of the remuneration committee

The meeting also resolved that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid against approved invoice.

Incentive programme

The meeting resolved to adopt an incentive programme in accordance with that the proposal presented.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, to decide on the acquisition and transfer of own shares on or outside Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market or in accordance with an offer of acquisition made to all shareholders. The authorisation may be exercised on one or more occasions until the next Annual General Meeting. The authorisation is conditional upon acquisitions of own shares being permitted under the Swedish Companies Act at the time of the Board of Directors' resolution to acquire shares.

A maximum of so many shares may be acquired that the Company's holdings, including shares that have otherwise been acquired and held, will not exceed five per cent of all shares in the Company. Transfer in accordance with the authorisation may be made of all own shares held by the Company at the time of the Board of Directors' decision.

The purpose of the proposal is to give the Board of Directors increased scope for action and the opportunity to continuously adapt the Company's capital structure, thereby contributing to increased shareholder value and to capture attractive business opportunities by fully or partially financing corporate acquisitions with own shares and to secure undertakings and social security contributions under outstanding incentive programs.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions, to decide on new share issues, with or without deviation from the preferential rights of the shareholders, for the period up to the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The number of shares issued pursuant to the authorisation may not exceed an increase of ten (10) percent of the share capital based on the share capital of the Company at the time of the Annual General Meeting 2026.

Payment shall, in addition to cash payment, be made by way of contribution or set-off, or otherwise be provided with conditions. If the Board of Directors decides to issue new shares with deviation from the preferential rights of the shareholders, the reason for this shall be to provide the Company with new owners of strategic importance to the Company or to implement acquisition agreements, alternatively to procure capital for such acquisitions.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer were authorised to make minor adjustments in the decisions above that may prove necessary in connection with a registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46 707 94 05 65

johan.inden@nimbus.se

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2025, the Group had sales of SEK 1,367 million and 307 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se



For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46 707 94 05 65

johan.inden@nimbus.se